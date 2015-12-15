Raider Defense Fuels Win Over Ubly

The Marlette Red Raiders Varsity Boys hosted Ubly at home Wednesday night for the pair’s final meeting of the regular season. The Bearcats held a fourteen point lead after the first quarter. The Bearcats kept up the pace in the second quarter, taking the lead into halftime 33-24. The Marlette defense came out with something to prove in the second half, holding the Bearcats to just fifteen points in the second half while rallying for twenty-six points to take the win 50-48.

“This was a game of runs and our kids battled.” Stated Head Coach Tristin Pennington “It was a great way to finish off conference play. We had a lot of contributions all around and Quintin did an excellent job being a facilitator.”

Quintin Sartin led the way for the Raiders with twenty-one points, ten assists, eight rebounds, and a steal. Aaron Bower finished with eleven points, three rebounds and one assist. Luke Thomas chipped in seven points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Login Smith had seven points, a rebound and two blocks. Trey Lester had four points, two assists and three rebounds. The Red Raiders improved to 9-11 (5-6) with the win and will look to closeout their season Wednesday night in North Branch. Marlette starts their post-season campaign next Wednesday with the District round of play in Peck.

