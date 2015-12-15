Marlette Pair to Wrestle at Ford Field

Several area GTC wrestling teams traveled to Ithaca Saturday February, 17th to compete in regional 14-4. The top four winners in the region qualify for the individual wrestling tournament to be held at Ford Field March 1 and 2. Bad Axe sent 5 wrestlers to the regional and 2 (Logan Miles 157# and Calden Eisinger #165) will be moving on to Ford Field. Brown City sent 5 and qualified one (Aedyn Pasco at 106#). Cass City sent 5 and qualified 3 (Parker Pisarek at 190#, Trysten Gruber at 215#, and Rylan Kruse at 285#). Pisarek went 2-2 on the day placing 4th. Gruber went 2-1 on the day placing 2nd, and Kruse went 2-2 on the day placing 4th. Elkton Pigeon Bayport (Lakers) sent senior James McCardle. He went 1-2 for the day, ending his wrestling career with a loss to Cass City’s Rylan Kruse. Marlette sent 2 (Turlough Bennett at 144# and Westley Chapin at 175#). Bennett placed 3rd and Chapin placed 4th in their respective weight classes. Mayville sent 3 (Skylar Sentell 126#, Christopher Gonzales 144#, and Solomon Fisher 285#) to regionals but their seasons came to an end. None will be moving on. Sandusky sent 2 (Jayden Geraldo 132# and Ryan McKenney 150#). Geraldo went 0-2 for the day. While McKenney went 1-2 for the day. Neither qualified for state. Vassar sent 11 and will be sending 3 on to state. Cole Nickerson at 113# placed 4th, Chase Nickerson at 138# placed 2rd, and Cheven Lesko at 150# placed 3rd. Good luck at Ford Field to those who are moving on!

Continue Reading