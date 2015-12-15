Lemanski; Bennett Podium at Cass City XC Invite

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

Several thumb athletes competed at Evergreen Park, Wednesday, August 30. The overall girls winner was Lily Lemanski of Marlette. She won with a time of 21:17. Finishing second was Katie Sweeney of Ubly with a time of 21:33. On the boys side, the overall winner was Brody Karg of Harbor Beach. His time was 17:35. Second place was Gavin Helgueson of Mayville finishing in 17:57. Third place was Turlough Bennett of Marlette with a time of 18:14. Full meet results are available below:

GIRLS XC RESULTS

12, Lily Lemanski, 21:17.9, Marlette 10, Katie Sweeney, 21:33.59, Ubly 11, Rowan Conley, 22:00, North Branch 12, Erica Klee, 22:02.4, Ubly 10, Carla Cortes, 22:22.2, Cass City 10, Alexis Fabbro, 22:26.59, Vassar 12, Diana Cortes, 22:48.5, Cass City 11, Reece Wruble, 23:00, Harbor Beach 11, Isabelle Hunt, 23:16.3, North Branch 10, Abby Reis, 23:26.7, Millington 11, Chelsea Roach, 23:34.8, Cass City 11, Bridget Anderson, 23:51.59, Harbor Beach 11, Tracy Ludescher, 24:02.09, North Branch 12, Paula Learman, 24:09.09, Cass City 10, Mya Garza, 24:13, Deckerville 9, Nicole Klee, 24:21.7, Ubly 11, Emma Ramisch, 24:25.8, Harbor Beach 12, Lilian Osborne, 24:45.5, North Branch 12, Johanna Kubacki, 24:55.9, Deckerville 10, Alexandra Findlay, 25:03.9, Marlette 11, Emma Stewart, 25:08, Millington 10, Maleah Roth, 25:14.59, Ubly 12, Emily Greyerbiehl, 25:22.2, Ubly 9, Paytyn Sweat, 25:37, Vassar 12, Aran Harris, 25:43.4, Ubly 9, Lexi Tamlyn, 25:48.8, Cass City 12, Mariah Ellis, 26:00.4, Millington 10, Rylee Bliss, 26:08, Cass City 12, Ella Flynn, 26:09, Mayville 10, Ali Learman, 26:23, Cass City 10, Loryn Nowiski, 26:26.09, Harbor Beach 12, Erin Ertman, 27:04.7, Millington 10, Madelyn Hicks, 27:07.29, Cass City 11, Haleigh Guitar, 27:36.2, Harbor Beach 12, Katerina Miticka, 27:48, Harbor Beach 12, Maryanne Sanford, 28:38.9, Deckerville 10, Jeneil Keinath, 29:14.9, Deckerville 11, Aubrey Steward, 29:24.59, North Branch 12, Savana Roggenbuck, 29:27.59, Harbor Beach 10, Kylie Perkins, 29:46, Cass City 12, Naomi Williams, 30:07.29, Millington 11, Samantha Berry, 30:31.7, Millington 12, Cassandra Trigger, 30:54.59, Deckerville 10, Magy Cox, 31:05.9, Marlette 11, Emma Nichols, 32:54.4, North Branch 12, Hailey Allen, 33:12.59, Millington 12, Charlotte Ratza, 33:21.7, Millington 10, Natalie Phillips, 33:31.4, North Huron 10, Chloe Ludwig, 33:38.7, Marlette 12, Desiree Castillo, 33:39.59, Deckerville 9, Abby Root, 35:28.3, Millington 12, Alison Siemen, 40:05.59, Harbor Beach

BOYS XC Results

10, Brody Karg, 17:35.8, Harbor Beach 12, Gavin Helgeson, 17:57.7, Mayville 11, Turlough Bennett, 18:14.9, Marlette 12, Ayden Laurin, 18:16.09, Millington 12, Utah Gusa, 18:22.09, Ubly 10, Michael Walsh, 18:51.8, Ubly 11, Matthew Pasiak, 18:55.8, Harbor Beach 11, Joel Enos, 19:03.79, Mayville 11, Samuel Shatto, 19:14.3, Harbor Beach 11, Gage Dilsaver, 19:24.3, Cass City 11, Bryce Barkowska, 19:34, North Branch 12, Nicholas Tallman, 19:38.3, Vassar 11, Colin Beck, 19:53.09, Deckerville 11, Wyatt Opperman, 19:59.3, North Branch 12, Christopher Gonzales, 20:04, Mayville 10, Nino Perna, 20:09.2, Marlette 12, Landen Muska, 20:23.2, Vassar 11, Jake Rodammer, 20:23.59, Millington 11, Tyler Rude, 20:24.59, Millington 12, Brent Castle, 20:45, North Branch 9, Ben Card, 20:56.8, North Branch 11, Isaac Roggenbuck, 21:03.2, Harbor Beach 12, Dakota Kardell, 21:06.7, North Branch 12, Landon Dekoski, 21:07.09, Ubly 11, Mark Bulgrien, 21:14.8, Harbor Beach 9, Owen Wruble, 21:19.09, Harbor Beach 12, Landan Pung, 21:38.3, North Branch 11, Carter Kosinski, 21:42.5, North Huron 12, Jacob Bulgrien, 21:48.2, Harbor Beach 12, Chris Arlitt, 21:59.8, Ubly 12, Evan Bills, 22:10.5, Vassar 10, Fischer LeGault, 22:10.9, Harbor Beach 9, Keegan Beck, 22:16.5, Deckerville 9, Wesley Kosinski, 22:26.4, North Huron 10, Sawyer Ross, 22:28.3, Cass City 12, Emmett Bach, 22:28.8, Millington 10, Maddox Fabbro, 22:31.59, Millington 10, Cameron King, 22:32.3, Marlette 10, Gavin Zechmeister, 22:36.4, Mayville 9, Ely Deacons, 22:45, North Huron 11, Anthony Rosario, 22:46.4, Marlette 11, Forrest Bach, 22:56.59, Millington 11, Nathan Carey, 23:01, Mayville 11, Leeland Lapp, 23:01.4, Deckerville 9, Carson Barker, 23:08.5, North Branch 12, Caiden Sherrieb, 23:08.9, North Branch 11, Orion Berger, 23:37.2, Deckerville 9, Justin Sample, 24:00.4, Deckerville 11, Ethan Eugster, 24:09.59, Deckerville 9, Derek Busch, 25:05.9, Cass City 10, Henry Myers, 25:07, North Branch 12, Ethan Hall, 25:32.8, Cass City 11, Connor Hoard, 25:36.7, Millington 11, Carson O’Brien, 26:00.4, North Huron 9, Cooper Hoyt, 26:10.09, North Branch 9, Logan Messing, 26:48.59, Deckerville 9, Ben Sanford, 26:59.4, Deckerville 10, Riley McConnell, 27:34, North Branch 12, Caidon Mosher, 33:43.09, Millington