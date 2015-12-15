Tribune Recorder Leader

Lemanski; Bennett Podium at Cass City XC Invite

By: Rachel Bennett
Several thumb athletes competed at Evergreen Park, Wednesday, August 30. The overall girls winner was Lily Lemanski of Marlette. She won with a time of 21:17. Finishing second was Katie Sweeney of Ubly with a time of 21:33. On the boys side, the overall winner was Brody Karg of Harbor Beach. His time was 17:35. Second place was Gavin Helgueson of Mayville finishing in 17:57. Third place was Turlough Bennett of Marlette with a time of 18:14. Full meet results are available below:

GIRLS XC RESULTS

  1. 12, Lily Lemanski, 21:17.9, Marlette
  2. 10, Katie Sweeney, 21:33.59, Ubly
  3. 11, Rowan Conley, 22:00, North Branch
  4. 12, Erica Klee, 22:02.4, Ubly
  5. 10, Carla Cortes, 22:22.2, Cass City
  6. 10, Alexis Fabbro, 22:26.59, Vassar
  7. 12, Diana Cortes, 22:48.5, Cass City
  8. 11, Reece Wruble, 23:00, Harbor Beach
  9. 11, Isabelle Hunt, 23:16.3, North Branch
  10. 10, Abby Reis, 23:26.7, Millington
  11. 11, Chelsea Roach, 23:34.8, Cass City
  12. 11, Bridget Anderson, 23:51.59, Harbor Beach
  13. 11, Tracy Ludescher, 24:02.09, North Branch
  14. 12, Paula Learman, 24:09.09, Cass City
  15. 10, Mya Garza, 24:13, Deckerville
  16. 9, Nicole Klee, 24:21.7, Ubly
  17. 11, Emma Ramisch, 24:25.8, Harbor Beach
  18. 12, Lilian Osborne, 24:45.5, North Branch
  19. 12, Johanna Kubacki, 24:55.9, Deckerville
  20. 10, Alexandra Findlay, 25:03.9, Marlette
  21. 11, Emma Stewart, 25:08, Millington
  22. 10, Maleah Roth, 25:14.59, Ubly
  23. 12, Emily Greyerbiehl, 25:22.2, Ubly
  24. 9, Paytyn Sweat, 25:37, Vassar
  25. 12, Aran Harris, 25:43.4, Ubly
  26. 9, Lexi Tamlyn, 25:48.8, Cass City
  27. 12, Mariah Ellis, 26:00.4, Millington
  28. 10, Rylee Bliss, 26:08, Cass City
  29. 12, Ella Flynn, 26:09, Mayville
  30. 10, Ali Learman, 26:23, Cass City
  31. 10, Loryn Nowiski, 26:26.09, Harbor Beach
  32. 12, Erin Ertman, 27:04.7, Millington
  33. 10, Madelyn Hicks, 27:07.29, Cass City
  34. 11, Haleigh Guitar, 27:36.2, Harbor Beach
  35. 12, Katerina Miticka, 27:48, Harbor Beach
  36. 12, Maryanne Sanford, 28:38.9, Deckerville
  37. 10, Jeneil Keinath, 29:14.9, Deckerville
  38. 11, Aubrey Steward, 29:24.59, North Branch
  39. 12, Savana Roggenbuck, 29:27.59, Harbor Beach
  40. 10, Kylie Perkins, 29:46, Cass City
  41. 12, Naomi Williams, 30:07.29, Millington
  42. 11, Samantha Berry, 30:31.7, Millington
  43. 12, Cassandra Trigger, 30:54.59, Deckerville
  44. 10, Magy Cox, 31:05.9, Marlette
  45. 11, Emma Nichols, 32:54.4, North Branch
  46. 12, Hailey Allen, 33:12.59, Millington
  47. 12, Charlotte Ratza, 33:21.7, Millington
  48. 10, Natalie Phillips, 33:31.4, North Huron
  49. 10, Chloe Ludwig, 33:38.7, Marlette
  50. 12, Desiree Castillo, 33:39.59, Deckerville
  51. 9, Abby Root, 35:28.3, Millington
  52. 12, Alison Siemen, 40:05.59, Harbor Beach

BOYS XC Results

  1. 10, Brody Karg, 17:35.8, Harbor Beach
  2. 12, Gavin Helgeson, 17:57.7, Mayville
  3. 11, Turlough Bennett, 18:14.9, Marlette
  4. 12, Ayden Laurin, 18:16.09, Millington
  5. 12, Utah Gusa, 18:22.09, Ubly
  6. 10, Michael Walsh, 18:51.8, Ubly
  7. 11, Matthew Pasiak, 18:55.8, Harbor Beach
  8. 11, Joel Enos, 19:03.79, Mayville
  9. 11, Samuel Shatto, 19:14.3, Harbor Beach
  10. 11, Gage Dilsaver, 19:24.3, Cass City
  11. 11, Bryce Barkowska, 19:34, North Branch
  12. 12, Nicholas Tallman, 19:38.3, Vassar
  13. 11, Colin Beck, 19:53.09, Deckerville
  14. 11, Wyatt Opperman, 19:59.3, North Branch
  15. 12, Christopher Gonzales, 20:04, Mayville
  16. 10, Nino Perna, 20:09.2, Marlette
  17. 12, Landen Muska, 20:23.2, Vassar
  18. 11, Jake Rodammer, 20:23.59, Millington
  19. 11, Tyler Rude, 20:24.59, Millington
  20. 12, Brent Castle, 20:45, North Branch
  21. 9, Ben Card, 20:56.8, North Branch
  22. 11, Isaac Roggenbuck, 21:03.2, Harbor Beach
  23. 12, Dakota Kardell, 21:06.7, North Branch
  24. 12, Landon Dekoski, 21:07.09, Ubly
  25. 11, Mark Bulgrien, 21:14.8, Harbor Beach
  26. 9, Owen Wruble, 21:19.09, Harbor Beach
  27. 12, Landan Pung, 21:38.3, North Branch
  28. 11, Carter Kosinski, 21:42.5, North Huron
  29. 12, Jacob Bulgrien, 21:48.2, Harbor Beach
  30. 12, Chris Arlitt, 21:59.8, Ubly
  31. 12, Evan Bills, 22:10.5, Vassar
  32. 10, Fischer LeGault, 22:10.9, Harbor Beach
  33. 9, Keegan Beck, 22:16.5, Deckerville
  34. 9, Wesley Kosinski, 22:26.4, North Huron
  35. 10, Sawyer Ross, 22:28.3, Cass City
  36. 12, Emmett Bach, 22:28.8, Millington
  37. 10, Maddox Fabbro, 22:31.59, Millington
  38. 10, Cameron King, 22:32.3, Marlette
  39. 10, Gavin Zechmeister, 22:36.4, Mayville
  40. 9, Ely Deacons, 22:45, North Huron
  41. 11, Anthony Rosario, 22:46.4, Marlette
  42. 11, Forrest Bach, 22:56.59, Millington
  43. 11, Nathan Carey, 23:01, Mayville
  44. 11, Leeland Lapp, 23:01.4, Deckerville
  45. 9, Carson Barker, 23:08.5, North Branch
  46. 12, Caiden Sherrieb, 23:08.9, North Branch
  47. 11, Orion Berger, 23:37.2, Deckerville
  48. 9, Justin Sample, 24:00.4, Deckerville
  49. 11, Ethan Eugster, 24:09.59, Deckerville
  50. 9, Derek Busch, 25:05.9, Cass City
  51. 10, Henry Myers, 25:07, North Branch
  52. 12, Ethan Hall, 25:32.8, Cass City
  53. 11, Connor Hoard, 25:36.7, Millington
  54. 11, Carson O’Brien, 26:00.4, North Huron
  55. 9, Cooper Hoyt, 26:10.09, North Branch
  56. 9, Logan Messing, 26:48.59, Deckerville
  57. 9, Ben Sanford, 26:59.4, Deckerville
  58. 10, Riley McConnell, 27:34, North Branch
  59. 12, Caidon Mosher, 33:43.09, Millington

