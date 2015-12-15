Marlette Volleyball Hosts Quad Meet

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Varsity Volleyball team hosted Caro, North Huron and Cros-Lex for a quad meet last week in Marlette. Marlette took their first two games 25-14 and 25-19 over Caro. Next up was North Huron and Marlette took both games as well, winning 25-18 and 25-12.

Cros-Lex was the final matchup for the day and the Pioneers were the first to get the better of the Lady Red Raider squad. Marlette dropped their final two games 15-25 and 17-25. Gabby Martinez finished the meet with 18 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces. Olivia Findlay had 10 kills and 5 aces. Dalaney Gage had 21 digs in the meet. Emma Heussner had 37 assists and 7 aces. The Lady Raiders travel to Memphis on Thursday to take on the Yellowjackets before heading to SC4 this Saturday to play on the big stage.