Local Athletes Qualify for Track State Finals

Deckerville State Qualifiers:

Boys

Connor Palmer-shot put, discus and 4×400

Hunter Garza-long jump, 4×800 and 4×400

Colin Beck- 4×800 and 4×400

Logan Martin-4×800 and 4×400

Jesse Kubacki-4×800

Girls

Sophia Sanford-1600 and 3200

Cassandra Trigger- discus

Rebecca Moeller- pole vault and 300 hurdles

Aubrey Moeller- pole vault

Marlette State Qualifiers:

Boys

Turlough Bennett – 800m

Jack Macha – discus

Logan Malloy, Tyler Izydorek pole vault

Girls

Lily Lemanski – 800m

Olivia Findlay – 100m hurdles, high jump – long jump

Lily Parker – shot put, discus

Alexandra Findlay – pole vault

CPS state qualifier:

Layla Blythe-Davis – long jump

