Marlette Back to Back GTC East Champs

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders took on Capac with back-to-back outright league title honors on the line for the Marlette squad. Marlette took the match handedly, winning in three sets: 25-6, 25-13 and 25-13. Gabby Martinez had 18 kills, two aces and four blocks. Olivia Findlay had seven kills and an ace. Dalaney Gage had 14 digs. Emma Heussner had 21 assists, two aces and two blocks. The Lady Red Raiders hoisted the GTC East banner for the second consecutive season with the win and now look to the District playoffs in hopes of adding another banner to their rafters. The Lady Raiders took Monday night’s matchup with CPS in three sets: 25-4, 25-12 and 25-7, check next week’s edition for full stats of that contest as well as the results of District finals.

Continue Reading