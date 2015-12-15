Beck, Bennett, Lemanski Headed to State Finals

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

Area teams competed Saturday, October 28 at Wagener Park in Harbor Beach. The local teams that competed were Brown City, Deckerville, Harbor Beach, Marlette, and Ubly. Athletes who place in the top 15 automatically qualify for the state meet which will be held November 4 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI.

In the girls race, the area athletes who qualified for the state meet include second place finisher Lily Lemanski of Marlette who ran a season best of 19:59, fourth place finisher Reece Wruble of Harbor Beach who finished in 20:27, ninth place finisher Katie Sweeney ran a 21:15, thirteenth finisher Erica Klee ran a 21:32, and fifteenth place Aran Harris finished in 21:48 they are all from Ubly. Kyra Beemer of Brown City finished twelfth in a time of 21:23. Finishing third as a team was Ubly. They will be taking all of their girls to the state meet.

In the boys race, the area athletes who qualified for the state meet include first place finisher Brody Karg of Harbor Beach, who ran a 16:21, fourth place finisher Carson Burgess of Brown City ran a 16:59, fifth place finisher Turlough Bennett of Marlette ran a 17:01.2, sixth place Utah Guza of Ubly ran a 17:01.69, seventh place Samuel Shatto of Harbor Beach ran a 17:08, ninth place Matthew Pasiak of Harbor Beach ran a 17:25, eleventh Micheal Walsh of Ubly ran a 17:38 and fifteenth Colin Beck of Deckerville ran a 17:48. Finishing first as a team was Harbor Beach. They will be taking all of their boys to the state meet. Congratulations to all the qualifiers. Good luck at MIS Saturday!