Marlette Regional Champs

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Red Raiders hosted Regionals at home this past week, defeating Marine City Cardinal Mooney in the semi-final before hosting Ubly for the Regional final match on Thursday night. The Lady Raiders won their first set before dropping the second set to the Lady Bearcats. The Lady Raiders went back and forth trading sets with Ubly but eventually pulled out the win. “We came out with energy in the first set, the momentum shifted in the second set but we didn’t let it get us down. We came back out and won set three and took our momentum at the end of set four into the fifth to get the win!” Stated Head Coach Brandi Bishop on the Regional victory. “The girls played tough and with a lot of heart in the fifth set. We are taking that energy into Tuesday’s quarterfinal match.”

Gabby Martinez had 22 kills and five blocks for the Raiders in the win over Ubly. Olivia Findlay had 13 kills and two aces. Adi Ruggles had three kills, 13 digs, and one block. Dalaney Gage had 23 digs and a kill. Emma Heussner had 36 assists, three blocks and two aces.

The Lady Raiders traveled down to Fenton Tuesday night to take on Clarkston Everest Collegiate Academy for the state quarter final. Just three wins separate the Lady Raiders from a state volleyball championship. Check back next week for results from Tuesday’s quarterfinal match.