Legion Fifty-Fifty Through Four

The Thumb Area Legion Hockey season is underway, with four games already under the belt for this year’s crop of skaters. The Legion hosted Troy United for their home and season opener Friday November 17th. The Legion jumped out to an early 2-1 lead in the first period before Troy United tied things back up in the second. Both teams added goals in the third period to tie things up at three

a piece to bring up overtime. The Legion tossed one into the back of the net to take the win 4-3. Peyton Bowerman was the leading goal scorer for the Legion with two goals on the night. Matthew Schmitt and had a goal and an assist. Chase Talaski had a goal and two assists. Lauren Eager tended goal for the Legion, saving 35 of 38 shots on goal for a save percentage of 92.1%.

The Thumb Area Legion hosted the Bay Area Thunder for the back-to-back on Saturday November 18th. The Thunder took the lead in the first period and held it for the duration, adding another goal in the second period. The Legion bounced back to score a goal off the stick of Eli Odle (assisted by Peyton Bowerman) to cut the lead to one but fell just short of tying things up. Lauren Eager tended goal for the Legion, saving 37 of 39 shots on goal for a save percentage of 94.9%.

The Legion celebrated Thanksgiving by traveling down to McMorran Place in Port Huron last Friday to take on Marysville in hockey action. The Marysville squad jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first period. The Legion netted a goal in the second period, but Marysville added two to their total to give them a 3-1 lead to start the third. The Legion managed two goals in the third but so did Marysville, keeping the Legion just shy of victory: 5-3. Scoring was even for the Legion, with Peyton Bowerman earning a goal and an assist. Colton Hooper and Eli Odle both netted goals. Matthew Schmitt and Cole Lenhard both had assists in the contest. Lauren Eager tended goal against Marysville, saving 34 of 39 shots on goal for a save percentage of 87.2%.

The Legion traveled back down to McMorran Place on Saturday afternoon to take on Port Huron. The Legion jumped to an early lead in the first period, outscoring Port Huron 2-1. The Legion then went on a goal scoring spree, racking up four goals in the second period. The Legion added one more goal in the final period to take the win 7-4 over the Port Huron squad. Peyton Bowerman had a staggering four goals against the Port Huron squad, with Gabe Vanderlip adding two more goals of his own. Chase Talaski rounded out the scoring with a goal. Scott Young, Matthew Schmitt and Cole Lenhard all had assists in the win. The Legion tried out two fresh players at goalie this time around, with Jayden Collins tending goal for 16 minutes, saving two of three shots on goal. Major Barwig served the rest of the time in goal for the Legion, saving 10 of 13 shots. The Legion improved to 2-2 overall with the win over Port Huron (0-1 in the division). The Legion hosted the FNV Griffins at home Wednesday night before traveling to Tawas to take on the Braves on Friday.

