Gabby Martinez signed her letter of intent with St. Clair County Community College to continue her volleyball career as a Skipper. Martinez is a four year varsity player with 1377 career kills, 262 blocks, and 308 aces as well as earning First Team All State Division Four in her final season.

Gabby (center) is the daughter of Arnold and Mary and granddaughter of Pierre and Donnieta Benoit.

Continue Reading