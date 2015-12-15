Red Raiders Split Opening Games

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Red Raiders hosted Bad Axe for their home and season opener last Wednesday in Marlette. Both squads were even through the first quarter, with Marlette edging out the Hatchets with a one point lead. Bad Axe outscored the Raiders in the second quarter by two points, enough to give the Hatchets a one point lead at halftime: 19-18. Marlette kept pace again with the Hatchets in the third, giving up fifteen while adding thirteen to their total. The fourth quarter was where things started to go right for the Hatchets, putting up seventeen points while holding the Raiders to nine and the Hatchets took the win 51-40. The Red Raiders start the season 0-1. Quintin Sartin was the lead scorer for the Raiders in the loss, putting up 18 points on 7-17 shooting, 13 rebounds, three assists. a block, and a steal. Trey Lester added eight points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Aaron Bower had six points, three rebounds and an assist. Tyler Izydorek, Login Smith, Preston Major, and Julius Johnson each chipped in two points, with Izydorek and Johnson each grabbing three steals.

The Red Raiders hosted the Vassar Vulcans at home last Friday, taking the win 54-48. The Raiders jumped out to an early lead, outscoring the Vulcans 21-10 in the first quarter. Both teams were dead even in the second quarter, scoring eleven points a piece to give Marlette a 32-21 lead at halftime. Marlette struggled from the floor in the third quarter, putting up just four points and letting Vassar back within two points.

The lid on the basket for the Raiders did not last, as they lit the Vulcans up for eighteen points in the fourth to take the win 54-48.

Quintin Sartin scored eighteen points for the second consecutive game, this time on 6-13 shooting. Sartin also chipped in seven assists, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Trey Lester was in double digits, dropping thirteen points on 4-13 shooting along with three assists and three rebounds. Luke Thomas had seven points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Dom Crossno had seven points, three rebounds and two steals. Julius Johnson had four points and a block. Aaron Bower had two points, four rebounds, a block and an assist. The Red Raiders improved to 1-1 with the win over the Vulcans and looked to keep their streak alive Wednesday night when they took on the Unionville Sebewaing Patriots at home before traveling to Cass City to take on the Red Hawks on Friday.