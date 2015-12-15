Sandusky Fall in Div. 3 State Quarterfinal

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Lady Wolves traveled to West Bloomfield last Tuesday, March 14th, to take on the Madison Heights Bishop Foley Ventures for the Division 3 State Quarterfinal.

The Ventures controlled the pace of the game in the first quarter before Sandusky started knocking down their shots. The Ventures led 9-1 with three minutes left in the first before Sandusky rallied for six straight points to bring the score to 9-7 to start the second quarter.

The Wolves drew first blood in the second quarter, with Morgan Taege knocking down a three from the corner to give Sandusky their first lead of the ball game. Helena Long knocked down a three and a mid-range jumper to extend Sandusky’s lead to 15-9 with four minutes to go in the first half. Bishop Foley brought the score back within two before the end of the half, but Sandusky still led, 15-13. The Ventures tied things up with the Wolves at seventeen a piece before they went on a 4-0 run.

Ally Jansen sets up the offense for the Wolves in their state quarterfinal matchup with Madison Heights Bishop Foley.



Sandusky answered with a Grace Guibord three pointer to bring the score within one to end the third. Sandusky trailed by five points with under two minutes to go in the contest when Grace Guibord knocked down another three to bring the game within a single score.

The Ventures stepped over the line on the inbounds pass, but the officials’ attention was focused on the press break and Bishop Foley got the ball inbounds and the Wolves were forced to foul but were not yet in the bonus.

The Wolves came up with the ball with just two seconds left and threw up a hail mary but couldn’t get it to fall and Bishop Foley took the win 34-32.

Sophomore standout Grace Guibord led the way for the Wolves with twelve points and eight rebounds. Helena Long had nine points and six rebounds. Morgan Taege was held to just six points but was able to come up with four rebounds and three steals. Brooke Jansen had three points and three assists. Floor general Ally Jansen had two points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals in the loss. Adalee Kaufman came off the bench to give some solid minutes.

Grace Guibord throws up the layup over Bishop Foley’s Ryan Moorer.



A disappointing end for Wolves fans but Al Demott could not have been prouder of the way his girls handled themselves, “It was a tough loss but our girls left it all on the court and have a lot to be proud of.” The Wolves finished the season with a record of 23-4.