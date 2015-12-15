Sandusky Girls Defeat Memphis in District Final

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Lady Wolves traveled to Capac last Wednesday for the District Semi-Final against the hosting Lady Chiefs. Sandusky wasted no time in building a healthy lead, holding Capac to just eight points in the first half while racking up thirty-one of their own. Sandusky rallied for another thirty-one points in the second half while holding Capac to just six. Sandusky took the win 62-14 and moved on to the District final, originally scheduled for Friday.

Ally Jansen filled up the stat column with twelve points, five rebounds, four assists, and six steals. Morgan Taege was the leading scorer in the contest with seventeen points, including four from beyond the arc. Helena Long had nine points and four steals. Brooke Jansen added six rebounds, three assists, and three steals in the win. Freshman Maggy Keinath chipped in a season-high nine points, two assists, and three steals. Grace Guibord had three points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Adalee Kaufman had four points and three steals. Ruby Trepkowski rounded out the stat-sheet with three rebounds.

Sandusky was originally scheduled to face off with Memphis in the District final on Friday night, but a late winter storm caused the game to be pushed back until Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Wolves faced off against the Memphis Yellowjackets Saturday afternoon in Capac and once again shot out to an early lead. Sandusky scored seventeen in the first quarter while holding Memphis to just two points. Sandusky scored another twelve in the second quarter while giving up just six points to the Yellowjackets. Sandusky held a twenty-nine to eight lead at the half. Sandusky gave up seventeen points in the second half, but they could not be caught and took the win forty-nine to twenty-five.

Sophomore Grace Guibord was the leading scorer in the contest, dropping seventeen points, four rebounds, and three steals in the win. Helena Long chipped in eight points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Brooke Jansen had six points, three assists, two steals, and an impressive ten rebounds. Ally Jansen came up with eight rebounds herself, adding four points and four assists. Morgan Taege added four points, five assists, and two steals. Adalee Kaufman had two points and three rebounds in the win. Ruby Trepkowski had four points, and Maggy Keinath chipped in two points, two rebounds, and two assists.

The Lady Wolves earn their second District title in as many years with the win, after claiming their second consecutive League title just a week earlier. “Districts are always an exciting time of the year. I am really happy for our girls,” stated Sandusky Head Coach Al Demott, adding “We are thrilled to be able to come back home and play in the Regional on our home court.” The Lady Wolves faced off against Lakeville Tuesday night in the first round of Regionals, results were unavailable as of press time.