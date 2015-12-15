Bennett Wins Third State Title; Lambson Places Sixth

The MHSAA State Wrestling Finals were held at Ford Field this past weekend with area wrestlers from multiple schools competing. Turlough and Manus Bennett from Marlette earned a spot at the State finals as well as Sandusky’s Kory Lambson.

Turlough was eliminated from contention for the top 8 but both Kory Lambson and Manus Bennett placed in their respecive weight classes. Manus won his third State Championship in four years, this time in the 150 lb weight class.



Kory Lambson

Kory Lambson placed sixth in the 215 lb weight class.

