Sandusky Roll Lakers; Win First Round of District Play

The Sandusky Wolves hosted the Elkton Pigeon Bayport Lakers for the final game of the regular season last Thursday. Sandusky shot out to a 16-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and ran the score up to 31-14 by the half. The Lakers clawed their way back in the second half but could not catch the out-of-control scoring by the Wolves. Sandusky took the win 67-49.

Sandusky senior Caleb Minard led all scorers in the contest with twenty-nine points, scoring an astounding eight three-pointers. Kyle Guibord chipped in fourteen points, four rebounds, and two steals. Braden Bender added seven points, three rebounds, and five assists. Jackson Kartanys added five points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and four assists. Brenden Long had five points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Kyle Donagrandi, Tanner Taege, and Barry Lester each chipped in two points, with Lester also pulling down six rebounds. Andrew Bolsby knocked down a lone free throw and pulled down five rebounds and three blocked shots.

Sandusky finished the regular season with a record of 14-7 (10-2 GTC) and traveled to Cass City earlier this week to do battle with Unionville Sebewaing for the first round of district play.

The Sandusky Wolves traveled to Cass City Monday night to take on the Unionville Sebewaing Area Patriots for the first round of district play. The Wolves held a 36-29 lead with two minutes to go in the game when USA went on a 5-0 run to turn the contest into a one-possession game.

A foul sent the Wolves to the line, who made 1-2, and the Patriots scooped up the rebound and went coast to coast for a layup to bring the score within one. Kyle Guibord was fouled with 18 seconds left in the game and knocked down both free throws to put the Wolves up by three points. Braden Bender came up with the steal with just seconds left in the game and got the ball to Kyle Guibord, who was fouled again. Guibord knocked down both free throws to secure the win for Sandusky.

Sandusky won their rematch against the Elkton Pigeon Bay-Port Lakers on Wednesday night in Cass City for the District Semi-Final and will advance to play Cass City on Friday at 7 pm in Cass City. Check back next week for both of those stories.

