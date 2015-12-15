CPS Best Caseville; Fall to Deckerville Eagles in Final

By: Jackie Salowitz

Tribune Recorder Leader

A snowstorm delayed district basketball at Deckerville Schools last week, but on Tuesday night, the CPS Tigers played Caseville in round one of district action, getting the win, 43-13.

Savannah Hart led the Tigers with 13 points and 3 steals. Macy Milarch added 8 points and had 8 rebounds and Violet Johnson also scored 8 points and had 4 rebounds. Kelsey Lapensee contributed 6 points and had 4 rebounds and Ali Richmond had 4 points, 8 steals and Julia Welsh also with 4 points and 3 steals.

The Lady Eagles drew a bye in district action, taking on the winner of the CPS and Caseville game. The CPS Tigers defeated Caseville, so it was the Eagles vs. the Tigers in semi-final action, with Deckerville getting the win with little trouble, 47-9.

Deckerville took the lead in the first quarter, 9-1 and led 22-1 at the half. The girls added 15 points in the third, holding the Tigers to 2. The Eagles scored 10 more points in the fourth, CPS 6.

Shelby Flanagan led the Lady Eagles with 22 points, 9 steals and 3 assists. Libby Tank had 7 points in the game, with 14 rebounds. Mya Garza and

Axelle Mousse both scored 6 points and Brooke Barker, 4 points and 5 steals.

The district final was held on Saturday (again due to snow), with the Ubly Bearcats (who defeated Owendale-Gagetown) and Deckerville competing for the district title, with Ubly winning, 33-25.

Ubly didn’t waste any time, outscoring the Eagles 10-2 in the first quarter and 24-7 at the half. The Ubly offense was hot and so was their defense. They looked like a different team then when they played Owendale-Gagetown.

The Lady Eagles improved in the second half, pressing the Ubly defense, but it was too little too late.

Libby Tank led the Eagles with 11 points and 7 rebounds. Shelby Flanagan 4 points, 3 assists and Axelle Mousse 4 points; Mya Garza 2 points, 4 steals and Johanna Kubacki 2 points.

Coach Doug Kirkpatrick said, “After a rough first half we fought back the girls never gave up but could not make up the difference. I am very proud of these young ladies on our season.”