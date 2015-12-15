Red Raiders Fall in District Final

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders traveled to Peck to take on the Lady Pirates in District action last Wednesday. The Red Raiders jumped out to a 23-15 lead by the end of the first quarter. Marlette kept Peck up against the ropes for the next two quarters, out scoring them by a combined 8 points by the end of the third. Marlette held a sixteen point lead to start the fourth quarter. Peck outscored Marlette 8-4 in the fourth but could not catch the Red Raiders. Marlette took the win 49-37 to move onto the District Final against the top 5 ranked Kingston Lady Cardinals. Olivia Findlay filled up the stat sheet with a double-double, scoring 12 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, along with 5 assists, and 3 steals. Dalaney Gage and Ciatilyn Keys each scored 10 points in the win over Peck. Hollie Hartwell added 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists. Adi Ruggles had 4 points and 8 rebounds. Hayley Hazen chipped in four points. Josie Hinojosa had two points and 3 rebounds and Lily Lemanski added one point and two rebounds.

The Red Raiders were originally scheduled to take on the Kingston Lady Cardinals on Friday but a storm system delayed the game until Saturday afternoon. Marlette had trouble getting their offense started against the Cardinals, scoring only four points in the first quarter while giving up 13 to Kingston. Kingston widened their lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Red Raiders 21-10 to hold a twenty point lead at the half. The Cardinals kept the pressure on for the remainder of the game and kept the game out of reach for the Red Raiders. The Cardinals took the win 55-30. The Raiders will have to settle for runner up for this year’s District title. The Red Raiders also took second place in the GTC East league this season, finishing with a record of 16-7 (9-3 League).