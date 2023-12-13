Sandusky Girls Start 4-0

The Sandusky Lady Wolves hosted Vassar last Tuesday for their third game of the season. The Lady Wolves sailed past the Vulcans, taking the win 60-21. Maggy Keinath led the way for the Lady Wolves with 13 points, earning nine of those points from beyond the arc. Grace Guibord chipped in 9 points in the win. Helena Long and Adalee Kaufman each chipped in eight points, with Kaufman also pulling down 5 boards. Caroline Reinke added six points, seven assists, six steals and four rebounds. Ruby Trepkowski had six points. Danielle Watts and Lilly Betts each added three points. Emma Minard had two of just about everything: points, blocks, assists, steals and rebounds. Izzy Shuart rounded out the stat sheet with two points and three steals. Sandusky shot more than 50% from the field in the 39-point victory over Vassar to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Sandusky Lady Wolves hosted USA at home last Thursday night, earning their fourth straight win to remain undefeated: 52-32. Grace Guibord marked her season high with a 23-point scoring effort to go along with her five steals and three rebounds. Adalee Kaufman had five points, seven rebounds and four steals. Helena Long added eight points. Caroline Reinke chipped in seven points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Maggy Keinath also recorded seven points in the win. The Lady Wolves improved to 4-0 with the win over USA and will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they take on The Deckerville Lady Eagles over Christmas break on December 28th in Sandusky.

