Lady Raiders Cruise Past Capac

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Lady Red Raiders hosted the Capac Chiefs for some varsity girls basketball action last Wednesday in Marlette. The Lady Raiders put a hurting on Capac from the tip off, keeping the Lady Chiefs scoreless into the second quarter. Capac finally managed to get on the board in the second quarter, putting up just three total points in the first half. Marlette managed 37 points in the first half alone. Marlette held Capac scoreless again in the third quarter and gave up their most points in the fourth quarter, allowing Capac to add five to their total. The Red Raiders easily took the win over the Chiefs 60-8. The game was won on the defensive end, but Marlette’s offense also put on a show, with Adi Ruggles leading the way with twenty-four points on 11 of 15 shooting and five rebounds. Gabby Martinez added ten points (six for six on free throws), eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Dalaney Gage added six points, three assists, eight rebounds, six steals and a block. Alexandra Findlay added six points, two assists, two steals and two rebounds. Hayley Hazen chipped in six points, six rebounds, and three steals. Emily Newland had four points, five rebounds, and a steal. Miley Lemanski had two points and two assists and Lily Lemanski had three assists and a steal. The Lady Red Raiders improve to 3-1 on the season with the win over Capac.