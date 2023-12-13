Sandusky Boys Win Two Straight

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves Varsity Boys took on the Vassar Vulcans at home Wednesday night, taking the win 65-51.

Jack Betts and Carson Shuart were the leading scorers for the Wolves, putting up ten a piece. Carson Shampo chipped in eight points thanks to some clutch five of six free throw shooting in the fourth quarter. Sandusky improved to 2-3 with the win over Vassar and looked to host Unionville-Sebewaing on Friday.

The Sandusky Wolves kept their streak alive on Friday when they defeated Unionville-Sebewaing by a score of 52-43. Sandusky standout freshman Jack Betts led the way for the Wolves with 16 points. Braden Bender added 13 points in the win.

The Wolves even up their record to 3-3 before the holiday break. Sandusky will have some time off for the Christmas break, but not too much as they look to face off against the Deckerville Eagles on December 28th at home in Sandusky.