Winter Sports Action Resumes

The Winter sports break is over for local area sports teams, with contests resuming in the Thumb Area.

Sandusky wrestling hosts Brown city, Ubly, and Marlette for a meet on Wednesday. Sandusky bowling hosts Lakers at home Thursday at 4:00 p.m. The Sandusky Girls game were set to host Capac later that night at 6:00 p.m, but the game has been postponed. The Varsity wrestling team went to Brown city for an invitational on Friday and the Sandusky Boys will host Capac at home for some basketball action. Sandusky girls, Varsity competitive cheer team travels down to Oxford for the Oxford invitational this Saturday and the Eastern thumb area

Legion return home on Saturday to take on Downriver United at 3:30 p.m.

The Marlette Varsity Boys team will travel to Memphis this Friday to take on the Yellowjackets and some basketball action. The Marlette girls (Varsity only) travel down to Memphis on Thursday of this week.

Marlette wrestling travels to Sandusky on Wednesday of this week for a quad meet before heading down to Imlay city for a wrestling invitational this Saturday.

Deckerville Basketball teams are hosting a triple header with Capac on Friday at home starting with the JV Boys team followed by the girls Varsity team and finally the Varsity Boys. The junior Varsity game starts at 5:00 p.m.

The Carsonville Port Sanilac Varsity Boys team is hosting Caseville this Friday at home and the Varsity girls will host Caseville this Thursday. The CPS Varsity bowling team will head to Reese next Tuesday.

Continue Reading