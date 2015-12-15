Bower Goes for Twenty in Loss to Dryden

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Marlette had a pair of tough cookies to crack before their Winter break. Marlette’s first game of the week was against the Dryden Cardinals. Marlette hung tough with the Cardinals, trailing just three points after the first quarter.

Dryden outscored Marlette by three again in the second to give the Cardinals a six point edge at halftime. The Raiders kept the game close but ultimately succumbed to the Cardinals 57-45. Aaron Bower had a monster night for the Raiders, putting up 20 points on 7-11 shooting (5-5 from the free throw line). Luke Thomas chipped in seven points, and Julius Johnson six.

The Marlette Red Raiders traveled to Almont last Wednesday for a tough matchup. Almont ran the score up early in the first half, taking a 44-14 lead into halftime.

The Raiders did a good job of slowing the pace of the Almont offense in the second half, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit and the Red Raiders took the loss 61-29.

Dominic Crossno was the leading scorer for the Raiders with eight points and three rebounds. Quintin Sartin had seven points, three rebounds and a block. Luke Thomas had six points, five rebounds, and two steals. Aaron Bower chipped in three and Elijah Sartin and Julius Johnson each chipped in two.

The Raiders fall to 2-4 on the season after the pair of non-conference losses and will look to rebound from the loss when they host their holiday tournament this Thursday and Friday in Marlette. The Red Raiders will kick off their conference schedule when they come back from Winter Break and take on the Memphis Yellowjackets on January fifth.