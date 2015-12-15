Lady Raiders Drop Deckerville in Fourth Quarter Comeback

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders traveled to Deckerville last Thursday to take on the Lady Eagles in some basketball action.

The two were closely matched through the first two quarters, with Deckerville holding a one point lead to end the first and carrying that lead into the second half.



Deckerville and Marlette were even again in the third, maintaining Deckerville’s one-point lead over the Lady Raiders into the fourth. The Lady Raiders started hitting their stride in the fourth, overcoming the Deckerville defense to outscore the Lady Eagles 12-8 in the final quarter of play and take the win 30-27.

Libby Tank led the way for the Lady Eagles with 16 points and ten rebounds. Mya Garza had five points and six steals. Johanna Kubacki had four points and Jeneil Keinath chipped in two.

Adi Ruggles led the charge for the Red Raiders with ten points and five rebounds. Hayley Hazen chipped in six points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Gabby Martinez had five points, eleven rebounds, three blocks, and three steals. Lily Lemanski had two points, eleven rebounds, and two steals.