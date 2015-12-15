Marlette and Sandusky Wrestlers Excel at North Branch Meet

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

Wednesday, December 20, 2023– The Marlette and Sandusky wrestlers competed at the North Branch team Tournament Wednesday, December 20. Marlette’s Turlough Bennett and Westley Chapin went 5-0 for the day earning medals. John Machia and Tyler Ramirez were 3-2 for the day. Walker Chapin, Lucas Hascall went 2-3 on the day. Anthony Rosario was 1-4 for the day. Sandusky’s Ryan Mckenney went 5-0 earning a medal. Jayden Geraldo went 2-3 while Alex Bays, and Colin Thompson went 1-4. Joey Nix wrestled tough but ended the day 0-4.

Marlette’s John Machia and Sandusky’s Colin Thompson grapple.