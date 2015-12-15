Tribune Recorder Leader

Your locally owned newspaper

Marlette and Sandusky Wrestlers Excel at North Branch Meet

3 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

By: Rachel Bennett
Tribune Recorder Leader

Wednesday, December 20, 2023– The Marlette and Sandusky wrestlers competed at the North Branch team Tournament Wednesday, December 20. Marlette’s Turlough Bennett and Westley Chapin went 5-0 for the day earning medals. John Machia and Tyler Ramirez were 3-2 for the day. Walker Chapin, Lucas Hascall went 2-3 on the day. Anthony Rosario was 1-4 for the day. Sandusky’s Ryan Mckenney went 5-0 earning a medal. Jayden Geraldo went 2-3 while Alex Bays, and Colin Thompson went 1-4. Joey Nix wrestled tough but ended the day 0-4.

Marlette’s John Machia and Sandusky’s Colin Thompson grapple.

More Stories

Lady Wolves Roll on Past Deckerville

3 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Deckerville Boys Fall to Sandusky

3 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Lady Raiders Drop Deckerville in Fourth Quarter Comeback

3 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *