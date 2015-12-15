Tribune Recorder Leader

Deckerville Boys Fall to Sandusky

The Sandusky Varsity Boys hosted the Deckerville Eagles for a double header with the Varsity boys and girls squads (a triple header if you include the Deckerville JV Boys, and a quadruple header if you include the Yale JV Girls games).
Sandusky improved to 4-3 after defeating Deckerville last Thursday night with a score of 70 to 45.
The Wolves were led by Braden Bender with 15 points. Jack Betts and Tyler Bush each finished with 10 points.
Deckerville’s Hunter Garza led the way for the Eagles with 14 points, and Logan Shanks finished the game with 11 points.

Braden Bender shoots one over Deckerville’s Logan Martin in recent double-header action.

