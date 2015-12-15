Lady Wolves Roll on Past Deckerville

Sandusky Wins fifth Straight game Against Deckerville to stay Undefeated

12/29/2023

The Sandusky Lady Wolves were game number three of four last Thursday night in Sandusky as the Wolves took on Deckerville for a rematch of last year’s game at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.

The Sandusky Lady Wolves improved to 5-0 beating Deckerville, 48-34. Grace Guibord led the way for the Wolves with 19 points, four steals, two rebounds, and two assists. Caroline Reinke at 14 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds. Helena had eight points, three steals and rebounds Adelaide Kaufman had four points Maggie Keinath chipped in with two points and two steals. Deckerville’s scoring charge was led by Libby Tank with 13 points and 9 boards. Emma Salowitz and Brooke Barker each had two three-pointers for six points apiece.

Libby Tank drives past Sandusky’s Rylan Anton for the layup.