Sandusky Golf Win Opener

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

Sandusky Golf teed off for their first match of the 2023 golf season last Tuesday at Woodland Hills in Sandusky. The Wolves faced off against Cros-Lex and Brown City, besting the Pioneers by 18 strokes and the Green Devils by 129 strokes. Kyle Guibord earned the best score on the day, finishing in 39 strokes, while Brandon Trepkowski finished with 40. Carson Shampo shot a 43 in the match and Carter Krause shot a 46 on the day.

Sandusky’s team total was 168, good enough for first place in the match. The Wolves extend their consecutive win record to 41 straight. Sandusky’s junior varsity golf squad also took the win on the day, besting Cros-Lex’s JV with a team score of 199.

Sandusky looks to extend their streak when they face off with Cass City and Yale on Wednesday, April 19th. Sandusky will compete in their first GTC matchup against Brown City next Thursday.