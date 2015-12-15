Marlette Softball Sweep Dryden in Double Header

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders took on Dryden in a double header at home last Tuesday. Marlette swept the series 2-0, besting Dryden 10-0 in the first game and 18-3 in the second contest.

Dalaney Gage led the way in the first game, striking out 14 Dryden batters and giving up just one hit in the shoutout win. Gage also led the team in hits, earning three singles and two RBIs in the win. Hayley Hazen had two hits including a triple. Emily Newland, Autumn Klatzke, and Megan Bartz each notched a single in the win.

Autumn Klatzke took to the mound for the second game, striking out six and giving up one hit in the four inning mercy. Klatzke also led the Raider bats in the second game, netting three singles and 3 RBIs. Hayley Hazen had two doubles and two RBIs in the second game. Alyssa Hazen had a single and RBI and Dalaney Gage knocked in three runners with her lone single in the second contest. Emmy Crane had a single in the second game and Megan Bartz earned a two run single as well. Marlette improved to 4-0 with the sweep of Dryden.