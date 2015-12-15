Sandusky Improve to 3-0 with Win in Memphis

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

Sandusky traveled to Memphis Friday night to take on the Yellowjackets for both teams first conference games of the season. Sandusky kicked off to the Yellowjackets and after giving up one first down the Wolves were able to force the offense off the field. Sandusky scored their first touchdown on a five yard run from Carter Krause just four minutes into the game.

The remainder of the first quarter was largely uneventful with Sandusky getting the stop on defense and then taking the ball all the way down into the red zone before ultimately getting stopped on fourth down. The Yellowjackets took over near their five yard line, and a flurry of defensive stops and penalties forced them to about the two yard line where Sandusky forced a three and out and the Yellowjackets punted away.

Carter Krause breaks out his best Heisman pose in last Friday’s game in Memphis.



Sandusky took over at the Memphis 39-yard line and two plays later were back in the end zone again thanks to a 26-yard pass from Tyler Bush to Tyler Franzel. The Wolves’ two-point conversion attempt was successful this time around, bringing the score to 14-0 with 10 minutes to go in the first half. Memphis marched the ball down to the Sandusky 21-yard line but some costly mistakes forced a turnover on downs and Sandusky took over from their own 26-yard line.

With just two and a half minutes left in the half, Sandusky started their drive and after getting stopped short of the first down on their first two attempts, Jackson Reinke broke free on a run to the right side and moved the chains all the way down to Memphis’s 23-yard line. Sandusky finished their drive on a touchdown pass to Daniel Tovar from Tyler Bush from five yards out with just five seconds to go in the half. The two-point conversion was no good and Sandusky took a 20-0 lead into halftime.

The third quarter started out hot for the Yellowjackets, after a Tyler Bush pass was picked off for a 31-yard touchdown by Memphis to put their first score on the board for the night. The Wolves were slowed down by a few holding penalties on their next drive but ended up in the end zone after a 16-yard run by Carter Krause. The two-point conversion was successful to bring the score to 28-6. Sandusky kept Memphis out of the end zone for the rest of the night but the Wolves managed to score once more themselves.

Chase Green ran outside to the right for 10 yards to earn Sandusky their final score of the night. The two-point conversion was good, bringing the score to 36-6 with 9 minutes remaining.

Carter Krause and Jackson Reinke were neck and neck again for rushing stats, with Krause just edging out Reinke with 113 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Reinke rushed for 111 yards on seven carries and caught one pass for 36 yards in the win. Tyler Franzel had four carries for 41 yards and a 26 yard reception for a touchdown.

Chase Green rushed for 32 yards on three carries and a touchdown. Daniel Tovar had one reception for 14 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Bush threw nine passes on the night, with five caught and two for a touchdown. Bush also threw one interception returned for a touchdown. Nathan Ball had two carries on the night for a total of 10 yards, and a reception for three yards. Alex Bays had three carries for a total of 17 yards, and Caden Nichol got his first yard for the varsity squad on his single carry of the evening. Carter Krause and Brendyn Essenmacher spearheaded the defensive effort for the Wolves, earning seven solo tackles a piece.

The Wolves improved to 3-0 with the win over Memphis, earning their first GTC win and improving to 1-0 in the conference. The Wolves travel to Marlette on Friday to take on a tough Red Raider squad looking to rebound from their 34-12 loss to Ubly last week.