Fun Run for The Raiders

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

Marlette cross country runners competed at Mayville on Tuesday, September 5. It was a hot, steamy, mosquito filled day. The Mayville meet is what runners call a “fun run.” The athletes competed relay style. Each runner completed half the typical 5K run or 1.55 miles. This meet doesn’t require the school issued uniform. Athletes are able to wear costumes, if they choose. They are also able to run on a team with different schools (if teams have odd numbers of runners). The girls had 2 teams compete. Lily Lemanski and Alexandra Findlay finished their race with a time of 22:59. That was good enough to secure 6th place and a medal. Chloe Ludwing and Magy Cox finished strong with a time of 30:13. On the boys side, the Raiders were able to have 3 and half teams. Lucas Hascall ran his relay with a Resse athlete. Turlough Bennett and Antony Perna placed 6th with a time of 18:31. Cameron King and Luke Thomas ran well and finished in a time of 20:27. Anthony Rosario and Caden Meyer finished with a time of 21:25. Lucas Hascall and his Reese teammate finished in a time of 26:43.



The junior high race followed the same format. Each runner completed half of their normal 2 mile run. The girls’ teams consisted of Payton Owen and Kennidy Werth. They completed their race in 18:08, which was good for 12th place. Jacobi Outman ran her race with an opponent from another team. She and her teammate finished in a time of 19:23. The junior high boys teams consisted of Joshua Dale and Keaton Evans. They medaled with a time of 14:08 which was good for 5th place. Korbin Bonesteel and Landon Torrey ran well in spite of the heat and finished with a time of 19:26. All the athletes put forth a tremendous effort given the running conditions.