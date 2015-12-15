Sandusky Lady Wolves Win First Regional in 24 Years

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Lady Wolves hosted the Cass City Red Hawks for the Regional Final game last Thursday. The game was back and forth between the two teams with several lead changes just in the first quarter. Cass City was on top at the end of the first quarter, 16-11. Sandusky stifled the Cass City offense in the second quarter, holding the Lady Red Hawks to just seven points but still trailed by a point to end the first half. Cass City and Sandusky were evenly matched to start the second half, both scoring thirteen points in the third quarter. Sandusky still trailed by a single point to start the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter was all Sandusky as the Lady Wolves held Cass City to just eight points and racked up fourteen points of their own to take the victory 49-44.



Morgan Taege led the Wolves in scoring with thirteen points and four assists. Grace Guibord had twelve points and eleven rebounds in the victory. Helena Long had eight points and three rebounds. Ally Jansen had eight points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and scored a couple of clutch free throws to seal out the win at the end of the fourth quarter. Adalee Kaufman had two points in the win. Brooke Jansen added six points in the win and did an impressive job playing as an undersized center covering Cass City’s Shelby Ignash, holding her to just seventeen points. Ignash scored 25 the last time the two teams met. The Wolves went 12 of 14 from the line in the fourth quarter and only missed two free throws all night.

Sandusky hoist their first regional championship trophy since 1999 and traveled to West Bloomfield Tuesday night to take on Madison Heights Bishop Foley for the District 3 State Quarterfinal. The winner of Tuesday night’s game will head to the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday for the state semi-final. The winner of Thursday’s game will play for the District 3 State Championship. A trip to the finals would be Sandusky head coach Al Demott’s second. Al Demott’s 1999 Regional Champion team made it all the way to the Class C State Finals where they fell to St. Ignace 65-40.