Methamphetamine Arrests in County

As part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the county, the Sanilac County Drug Task Force recently made two arrests resulting in multiple charges.

O nMarch 8, the Sanilac County Drug Task Force conducted surveillance in the 3000 block of Wixson Rd., in Lexington Township. A 30-year-old male living in the area was known to have multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Sanilac and St. Clair County. The male was located with a quantity of methamphetamine on him. The male was taken into custody on the warrants and new charges involving drugs and weapons.

On March 14, the Sanilac County Drug Task Force conducted surveillance in the City of Sandusky. A 22-year-old Deckerville male was taken into custody with a quantity of methamphetamine after a traffic stop was conducted by the Drug Task Force.

The Sanilac County Drug Task Force was assisted in both incidents by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Services Division.

Anyone with information on this drug or other illicit drug issues can call the Sanilac Drug Task Force at 1-800-544-DRUG or by contacting your local Police Department. You do not need to provide your name.

Continue Reading