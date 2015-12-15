Sandusky Sweep Peck; Prep for Rematch with Cass City

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves hosted the Peck Pirates at home last Friday for the final game of the regular season. The Wolves had a bit of fun, moving the players around to different positions and giving the seniors a rest in game two to get the younger guys into the rotation.

Sandusky scored the first run of game in the first inning before adding three more runs to their total in the third. Peck answered with four runs in the top of the fourth but Sandusky responded with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and an eight run rally in the fifth.

The Wolves bested the Pirates 14-4 in a five inning mercy in game one. Caleb Minard pitched the majority of the game, going three innings and giving up just one hit while striking out four. Barry Lester got some time on the mound, pitching a single inning, giving up three hits, four runs and striking out two. Jackson Kartanys finished out the game, pitching a single inning and striking out one.

The Wolves jumped out to an early lead in the second game when the underclassmen got a chance to show their prowess. The young guys showed the Sandusky squad will be in good hands next year, despite losing several standout players. Reinke, Bowerman, Bush, Adamnson, Vanderlip and Taege all found hits in the game. Tyler Bush pitched the first five innings, giving up just two hits, two runs, and striking out six. Senior catcher Kory Lambson tried his luck at the other end of the pitching game, giving up two hits and striking out two in the final game of the regular season. The Wolves

finish the regular season with a record of 20-10 (11-1 GTC) and league championship to their name. Despite Sandusky’s stellar performance this regular season, they drew the proverbial short straw in District pairings for this week. The MHSAA Baseball playoffs do not seed the best teams against the worst and in fact appear to have placed two of the best teams in the area to face off in the first round of pre-districts Tuesday night in Caro. Sandusky faced off with Cass City in what should have likely been the District final matchup. Sandusky fell to the Red Hawks and will see an early end to their season. The RedHawks are favored to be the winner to take home the District title.