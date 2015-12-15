Sandusky Win Fourteenth Straight*

(*Disclaimer: Sandusky won their final two games of the season this week against Cass City and Caro so they are currently on a 16-game Streak. This story was written at the beginning of this week before those games took place. The Wolves finished the regular season 21-1 and will look to take on the winner of Monday night’s Reese vs. Vassar game in the District 95 Semi-Final at Vassar High School this coming Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available on gofan.co).

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Lady Wolves continued their reign of terror on the hardwood, securing their 14th consecutive victory with a resounding 33-20 win over Lakers.

Helena Long led the charge with a 10-point, 2-rebound, 2-assist performance, demonstrating her well-rounded skillset. Grace Guibord added 7 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks. Adalee Kaufman was a force on the defensive end, grabbing 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists in addition to her 6 points. Caroline Reinke played floor general, dishing out 8 assists while also scoring 6 points and snagging 5 steals. Maggy Keinath and Emma Minard chipped in with defensive hustle and additional scoring. The Wolves defensive pressure has become a hallmark of the Wolves’ success, and it was on full display once again in their win over the Lakers.

The Lady Wolves are entering the final week of their regular season with two tough matchups against Cass City and Caro before getting set to travel over to Vassar for District play next week. Sandusky’s record sits at 19-1 (11-1) before their cross-conference matchups.