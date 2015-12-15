From One-Man Gang to Team Tech Titans;

Kendra IT Expands with New Name and Location

Division 27 Staff Photo L-R: Tim Geraldo, Benjamin Kendra, Kelsey Kendra, Brittany Haag, Tricia Frisbey, Theresa Kohler, Scott Hilliker, Tammy Spiegel, Dayton Mogielski, Joe Spiegel, Adam Filkins and Brian Anklam

Sanilac County, Michigan – February 23, 2024 – Local IT powerhouse Kendra IT is undergoing a major transformation, reflecting its impressive growth and evolving identity. The company, which began as a solo venture by Ben Kendra in his high school days, has blossomed into a team of eleven skilled professionals, prompting a name change to Division 27.

This strategic move signifies a shift from the “one-man gang” approach to a collaborative team environment, better representing the diverse expertise and capabilities currently offered. Division 27 now boasts a project manager, a distribution manager, an application developer, and four field technicians, each along with other staff members, contributing their unique talents to the team’s success.

A Passion for Technology, Driven by a Desire to Serve

Ben Kendra, the visionary behind Division 27, brings a wealth of experience to the table. As a former IT manager for a large school district, he oversaw a vast network of over 3,000 devices. His hands-on experience and keen understanding of the challenges faced by IT professionals fueled his desire to create a different kind of service provider.

“It’s not about getting as many jobs as possible,” Ben emphasizes. “Our mission is to be a valuable resource and make the lives of our clients easier. We want them to feel confident knowing their IT needs are handled by experts who truly care.”

Beyond the Name Change: A New Home and Expanded Services

Division 27’s growth extends beyond a name change. In July 2023, the company moved into its spacious new headquarters, the former Buskirk Awning/Sanilac Centre building located at 400 Green Acres Dr. in Saandusky. This strategically chosen location offers increased capacity and convenience for both the team and their clients.

The company has also expanded its service offerings, now providing a comprehensive suite of IT solutions, including:

Network Design and Implementation: From network infrastructure to fiber optics and cabling, Division 27 helps clients build and maintain secure and efficient networks.

Managed IT Services: Enjoy peace of mind with ongoing monitoring, maintenance, and support for your IT systems.

Cyber Security: Protect your data and infrastructure from cyber threats with expert security solutions.

Backup and Disaster Recovery: Ensure your data is always protected with secure and reliable backup solutions.

Nationwide Equipment & Supply: Access a wide range of IT equipment and supplies, conveniently delivered nationwide.

Michigan-Wide Installation: Get expert on-site installation for all your IT needs.

Building a Brighter Future for Clients

With its new name, expanded team, and upgraded facilities, Division 27 is poised for continued growth and success. The company’s commitment to exceptional service, personalized solutions, and client satisfaction remains at the core of its mission. As Ben Kendra concludes, “We’re excited for this new chapter and the opportunity to help our clients achieve their technology goals.”

Contact Division 27 today to learn more about their comprehensive IT services and how they can help your business thrive. Website: www.d27.io

Email: office@d27.com