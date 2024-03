Pictured are (l-r): Sandusky’s Victoria Shea, Cass City’s Kelsey Badger, and Sandusky’s Miah Fetting.

The Sandusky Lady Wolves Bowling Team took second place overall at the Regional tournament held at Bay City this past weekend. Miah Fetting bowled a 928 through six games and Victoria Shea bowled a 917 in the same stretch to lead Sandusky to their State final qualification. Shea and Fetting also bowled well enough to qualify for Singles play.

The Sandusky Boys Bowling Team finished outside the top spots and will have to try their luck again next year.

The Sandusky Girls Bowling Team is heading to the State Finals in Muskegon.