Academic Games Champions

The Sandusky Community Schools Academic Games Team earned a hard fought victory at the Annual Sanilac County Academic Games held last Saturday, retaining possession of the Raymond T. Dunbar traveling trophy.

The Deckerville Social Studies Team took home first place.

The Sandusky Mathematics Team took home first place at Academic Games.

Marlette’s Science team took home first place at Academic Games.

Peck’s Language Arts team took home first place at Academic Games.

The Sanilac County Academic Games were held this past weekend with seven local teams vying for the title of champion in their respective subjects and the ultimate goal of an overall victory. Sandusky took first place for the second consecutive year with a team final total of 334. Sandusky also took first in Mathematics. Runner up this year was Deckerville, who finished with a combined score of 302. Deckerville took first place in Social Studies. Marlette took third place overall in the competition with 221 total points. Marlette took first place in the Science category. Brown City, although missing first place in any one category, took fourth place overall with a team score of 173. Peck placed fifth with a score of 146, but also took first in the Language Arts category. CPS and Cros-Lex tied for sixth with a score of 66 points.

The overall champion gets bragging rights along with possession of the Raymond T. Dunbar traveling trophy. The contest marks the 36th annual meeting of area teams to compete for the trophy, with two years being skipped thanks to COVID-19 restrictions. Sandusky has won the trophy the past two years, but also won the 34th annual traveling trophy before lockdown.