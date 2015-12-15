Sandusky Elementary School Playground Project complete

Maple Valley Parents & Supporters (MVPS) was super excited to see this Sandusky Elementary School (SES) playground project completed on February 20, 2024. MVPS represents the Sandusky Elementary parents and supporters whos primary goal is to go above and beyond for the students at SES.They focus on strengethening and enhancing the educational, social, and extracurricular needs for all students at SES.

This playground project started in 2021. Kayla Radloff shares, “it was my first year taking lead of the group, coming off of a rough year and we set our long term goals pretty high. We wanted something for the students and staff to be really excited about and we knew there was a piece out on the playground that needed to be replaced.” MVPS hosts fundraisers such as Stride, Little Caesars Pizza Kits, and Krispie Kreme Doughnuts to help fund their long and short term goals. With amazing community support, MVPS was able to raise a third of the funds to complete this project in just 2 years. Early in the 2023-2024 school year a request was made to the district to help with the rest of the funding.

In October 2023 the school board unanimously voted to partner with MVPS. “Because of their partnership, we were able to purchase the entire piece of equipment, instead of in pieces like we were starting to think would have to happen. We are so happy this project is now completed. We have heard nothing but pure excitement from the kids.” shared Radloff.

