Deckerville Hospital Recognized for Performance Leadership

Deckerville Community Hospital has announced, as part of National Rural Health Day, it has been recognized with a 2023 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Quality Compiled by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (i.e., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and/or Patient Perspective.

“We want every experience at DCH to be meaningful and full of the quality that our patients deserve. These are our family and friends, and we want what is best for them”, shares Ashley Stolicker, RN, Trauma/Quality Program Manager, Deckerville Community Hospital.

Ashley Stolicker, RN, Trauma/Quality Program Manager



The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health around the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Wherever we go in rural America, we witness first-hand the commitment, determination, and compassion with which rural hospitals serve their communities. Rural healthcare truly is mission-driven,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “This National Rural Health Day, let us recognize the efforts of this year’s Performance Leadership Award winners and all those driven to deliver high quality care throughout rural communities.”