Deckerville School Board Meets

The General Fund bills in the amount of $167,417.99 were approved by the Board.

The Athletic Fund bills in the amount of $2,031.97 were approved by the Board.

The Food Service Fund bills in the amount of $12,465.13 were approved by the Board.

The Student/School Activity Fund bills in the amount of $14,488.88 were approved by the Board.

The Capital Projects Fund bills in the amount of $97,375.25 were approved by the Board.

The Prompt Pay bills were reviewed by the Board for April 2023.

The Board approved the Chartwells renewal contract for the period beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.

The Board approved adopting the Sanilac County Intermediate School District Biennial election resolution and appointing Josh Stern as its representative to vote for the following candidates: Paul Burgess (Brown City), Jill Prowse (Croswell-Lexington), and Shawna Lentner (Peck).

The Board approved the following technology purchases:

Purchase of Teacher desktops from presidio through the REMC save state bid in the amount of $31,670.55. Outdoor dual head cameras from presidio in the amount of $12,581.61. Aver Chromebook charging cabinets from Bluum in the amount of $2,072.68. Chromebooks from CDW-G through the REMC save state bid in the amount of $13,248.00. Purchase of Chromebook Licenses from SEHI through the REMC save state bid in the amount of $1,184.80. Purchase of 3 staff laptops from SEHI through the REMC save state bid in the amount of $1,599.00. Purchase of 75” LG Commercial TVs from Inacomp TSG in the amount of $5,316.00. Purchase of Verkada vape detectors with 10 years of service from CDW-G in the amount of $28,341.88. Purchase of ipads from Apple through the REMC save state bid in the amount of $17,640.00. This will be for grades K-2. Purchase of computer monitors from Amazon.com. These will be used for staff. The cost would not exceed $5900. Purchase of computer monitors from CDW-G through the REMC save program in the amount of $8,500.00. Addition of Category 6A wiring in every classroom and for wireless access points in the school building in the amount of $171,132.21 from Kendra IT of Sandusky. I am recommending a $3,200 add-on from Kendra-IT to have a fiber line ran from the server room to the HS Library.

The Board approved the Carpet/Tile Replacement bid from Ashery Creek Floors for $46,652.66.

The Board approved the Plumbing Fixture Replacement bid from Franzel Plumbing for $36,500.00.

The Board approved the following Bond Projects: Girls and Boys Locker Room Renovations –

Scope of work – Polish concrete floors, Replace lighting fixtures, replace lockers and paint ceiling and walls. Total Cost – $94,689.95 Polish Terrazzo Flooring-

Scope of Work – polish all terrazzo floors, replace cove base molding.

Total Cost – $32,195 Bathroom Renovations –

Scope of Work – replace flooring with epoxy floor, replace bathroom partitions, replace all bathroom fixtures and replace ADA cabinets and countertop. Total Cost – $59,389.25 Gymnasium Technology upgrades –

Scope of work – Upgrade speaker system in both elementary and high school gyms, add video screen and projectors and upgrade wireless microphones. Total Cost – $37,458.95

The Board approved appointing Matthew Connelly as the interim Superintendent.