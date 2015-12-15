Good Times in Deckerville August 4, 5, 6

The fireworks display will take place on Friday night (Saturday night – rain date). It is being sponsored by the DCDC. Donations are being sought – there are nine canisters located in businesses in Deckerville, or those wishing to donate by mail, make checks payable to DCDC and mail to PO Box 454, Deckerville, MI 48427.

Plans are well underway for “Good Times in Deckerville”, which will be held next weekend, August 4, 5 and 6.

Starting on Thursday, look for garage sales throughout the village, which will continue throughout the weekend.

There will be a sale at the four corners of Deckerville, 2510 Black River Street, on both Thursday and Friday, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., with proceeds to the Deckerville Historical Museum.

On Friday, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, the Funtastic Family Fun Fair will be held at Wilson Park. There is free admission, free activities and lots of free stuff. See the ad on Page 2B.

On both Friday and Saturday, the Deckerville Public Library will be holding a Book Sale, at the Deckerville Community Center, 3451 Main Street, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Call the library at 810-376-8015 for more information.

The Flying Star Rodeo will entertain the crowds on Friday, starting at 6:00 p.m., at Wilson Park.



The Flying Star Rodeo will arrive in Deckerville late Thursday afternoon/night to set up for Friday’s rodeo – 90 minutes of action for all to enjoy. This sanctioned event was a huge success last year and is sure to be again this year. There will be entertainment for all ages – from bull riding to barrel racing, and even a kids’ scramble. Don’t worry about supper for the kids – The Goodtimers will have a food tent to feed everyone.

Starting at 9:00 p.m., there will be a DJ and a Corn Hole competition at the beer tent (must be 21 to participate in the competition).

To end the night, fireworks are being held (rain date Saturday) at dusk – sponsored by the DCDC. The fireworks will be shot of east of the village, and will be visible both at the school and Wilson Park. Donations are being sought. Donations can be sent to DCDC, PO Box 454, Deckerville, MI 48427 or there are nine canisters located at many of the storefronts in the village.

Saturday starts early, 8:00 a.m., with a 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by the Deckerville Track Team, starting at Deckerville Schools and also Women’s Volleyball Tournament with proceeds to go to the Ron Webb family. See forms on our homepage.

The Deckerville Historical Museum will be open on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Stop in and check it out!

The parade will start at 12:00 noon, sponsored by the Deckerville League of Women. The theme for this year is Eagle Pride. Anyone wishing to enter a float: registration begins at 10:30 a.m., by Destiny Plastics on Stoutenburg Road. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. The parade route will remain the same. For more information, contact Amanda at 810-404-4636.

The Goodtimers and Girls Basketball Team will hold Corn Hole Tourneys.



The parade marshals will include Deckerville School bus drivers, kitchen helpers, maintenance and janitor workers.

For those old car lovers, the annual Car Show will be held on Main Street, starting at 1:00 p.m. For more information, call Chris at 810-376-0111 or 810-710-0322.

After the parade, make your way back to Wilson Park, for an afternoon/evening of more fun-filled events.

The Goodtimers are sponsoring its annual Trowhill Dinner, featuring pulled pork. The proceeds will go to the Brandon Trowhill Fund. It will start at 1:00 p.m. The beer tent will open at 1:00 p.m., also.

The Deckerville Girls Basketball Team will be sponsoring at Cornhole Tournament, starting at 2:00 p.m. See flyer on Page 5B.

From 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., there will be lots and lots of activities for the kids – a Pedal Pull, Petting Zoo, Treasure Mountain and more.

Then, from 4:00 p.m. – 12:00 midnight, a Battle of the Bands will be held.

Sunday will feature the annual Softball Tournament, which is held at the Sanilac Sportsman’s Club, where there will also be a Chicken Dinner available for purchase.

The Funtastic Family Fun Fair is Friday, August 4.



Make plans now to attend Good Times in Deckerville, next weekend, August 4, 5 and 6.