Jr. High Math Teacher Hired at Deckerville Schools

The Deckerville Communitsy Schools Board of Education met on January 22.

The Board of Education received Certificates of Appreciation for Board Appreciation Month from Superintendent Matthew Connelly.

The Board elected Brandon Stolicker to serve as Board President, Richard Hamill to serve as Vice-President, Randee Kirkpatrick as Secretary and Curt Vogel as Treasurer.

The General Fund bills in the amount of $41,927.78 were approved by the Board.

The Athletic Fund bills in the amount of $2,326.27 were approved by the Board.

The Student/School Activity Fund bills in the amount of $8,075.49 were approved by the Board.

The Food Service Fund bills in the amount of $15,847.70 were approved by the Board.

Board members were appointed to the following committees: Operations-Danielle Walsh, Curt Vogel, Richard Hamill; Personnel-Kendra Messing, Jason McConnachie, Brandon Stolicker; Finance- Randee Kirkpatrick, Kendra Messing, Curt Vogel

The following board members were appointed to be representatives to the following positions: MASB Liaison-Kendra Messing, Sanilac County School Board Association-Amy Dumaw, ISD Budget and Elections-Curt Vogel

The Board heard the first reading of the following NEOLA Updates :

Policy 0122 – Board Powers Policy 1420 – School Administration Evaluation Policy 3131 – Staff Reduction Policy 3142 – Probationary Teachers Policy 3220 – Professional Staff Evaluation

Motion by Kendra Messing, support by Richard Hamill to adopt the following NEOLA Updates Policy 2370.01: Online / Blended Learning Program – Revision. Policy 7217: Weapons – Revision Policy 8531: Free and Reduced-Price Meals – Revision.

Motion by Jason McConnachie, support by Danielle Walsh to hire Ben Southgate for the Junior High/High School Math Teacher.