The 18th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, December 1, at 7:00 p.m., on the Sanilac County Courthouse Lawn. This event is sponsored by McKenzie Health System Auxiliary, Sandusky Community Hearts, Thumbs up for Kids and Sandusky Chamber of Commerce.

Please consider purchasing a light on our tree in honor or Memory of a loved one. Donations of $10.00 will purchase a clear light and $25.00 a colored light. We also have. have festively wrapped packages for you to display in your house or business with a donation of $100.00.

Names will be read in memory of or honor of and also honoring those who have served/are serving our country.

We again will have a special Children’s tree and all our little friends attending will be given an ornament to take home. Donations will also be accepted for that tree.

Donations can be made payable. To Light Up Their Lives and should be mailed to Light up their Lives, Box 18 Sandusky Michigan 48471. Drop Boxes are also placed at Sandusky District Library and the gift store at McKenzie Health System.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be served by Team One and Thumbs up for Kids.

Decorating of the 50 foot tree on the courthouse lawn by The Sandusky Fire Department.

If you have questions, call 810-648-9802.

See you Friday, December 1, in Sandusky, at 7:00 p.m.

