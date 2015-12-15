MAEAP Farms Recognized

What is MAEAP?

The is an innovative proactive program that helps farms of all sizes all commodities voluntarily prevent or minimize agricultural pollution risks. Started in 1998, Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program “MAEAP” is a voluntary program that recognizes farmers who are top stewards of their land. MAEAP helps farmers adopt cost-effective practices that reduce erosion and runoff into ponds, streams, and rivers. This, in turn, helps farmers comply with state and federal laws. The program includes four steps:

· Attend an education workshop

Kreger Farms Owners and Technician John Bowsky.



· Invite a local MAEAP technician to tour your farm

· Implement practices recommended by the technician

· Earn recognition for your work

MAEAP recognition can be earned in one or more of four areas: Farmstead; Cropping; Livestock; and Forest, Wetlands, & Habitat. Farmers who earn MAEAP recognition will receive a sign to place on their farm.

Lone Oak Orchard Owners.



MAEAP is open to all Michigan farmers. You can start MAEAP at any time. Farmers who start or receive recognition by certain dates will be at an advantage for cost share, grants, and other assistance programs. Thousands of farmers have already received their MAEAP designations. Earn yours today!

This program is free. Everything we learn about your farm is 100% confidential. This is guaranteed by state law. Statewide to date there have been 6,316 verified farms.

Wilson Farm owners.



At the Blue Water Conservation District in the Sandusky field office Sanilac County to date we have 175 farm locations that have completed verification, risk assessment, or shown interest in the MAEAP program in Sanilac County. This last fiscal year verified farms in no order we would like to recognize Farms:

Goma Dairy Owners.



3 North Vines LLC

Roaming Hills Bison

Renzie Milarch Farm

Steenbergh Farms

Triple R Farms

Blashill Farms

Furness Farms

Gardner Family Farms Owner & Technician John Bowsky.



Wood Farms, Inc.

Eager Farms, Inc.

Gardner Family Farms LLC-Site 1

C. Stoutenburg Farms LLC – Banner Road Farm

Stoutenburg Farms-Main Farm

Stoutenburg II – Fetting Road Farm

T.F. Beef Farms

Kreger Farms LLC

Kurtis & Shannon Kreger Farms LLC

The Back 40 Acres LLC

Gardner Family Farms LLC-Site 2

Wilson Farm owners.



Dale Gentner Farm

Evan Gentner Farm

Lance Gentner Farm

Wilson Farms LLC

The Back 40 Acres LLC Owners.



Alexander Orchards LLC

Thomas McWilliams Farm

Lone Oak Orchard

Hillman Farms

Roto Z Dairy LLC

Alexander Orchards LLC Owner & Technician John Bowsky.



Goma Dairy Farm

Any questions to set up your farm visit Contact John Bowsky and 810-648-2998 Ext. 5 or email john.bowsky@macd.org