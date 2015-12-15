Run the Runway 5K Success

Sanilac County, MI – The recent “Run the Runway 5K” sponsored by the Sandusky Recreation Department and the Sandusky City Airport raised $6,400 for the McKenzie Women’s Health and Wellness Fund, which provides preventative screenings and testing, such as mammograms for uninsured or underinsured and cardiac scoring during Heart Month in February.

“Even though the weather wasn’t what we hoped for we made the best out of it,” shared Marlena Zeidler, Sandusky Recreation Department. “Thank you to everyone who came out in the rain and our generous donors. We also are grateful to Sandusky Flying Club; Don Johnston, Airport Manager; Miller Race Management; and Gazelles Running Group.”

Sponsors included Liberty Power; Storage of America; Thumb Cellular; Community First Title; Sandusky Lions Club; Midwest Sky Sports; Andrew & Marlena Zeidler; Steve’s Offroad; Mid-Thumb Automotive; Sheldon Medical Supply; Agri-Valley Services; Team One Credit Union; OD Galvan Real Estate; James. E. Rutkowski, CPA, PC; Elite Overhead Doors; Thumb Bank & Trust; and Greenstone Farm Creditd Union. Donors for the basket raffle included Radloff Lawn Care, Farm Land Tile Drainage Inc., Anderson Massage, Wilkinson Farm, Bennett Powersports, Health Advantage Credit Union, and Karlee Freeland.

Funded solely by donations through healthy activities such as 5Ks and other local events, the McKenzie Women’s Health and Wellness Fund also promotes healthy activities and builds awareness about women’s health issues.

“We want to thank everyone who supported this fantastic event—the sponsors, donors, runners, walkers and especially the organizers of ‘Run the Runway 5K,’” said Nina Barnett,

Public Relations and Foundation Coordinator at McKenzie Health System. “We are fortunate to be part of a wonderful and generous community, and this donation will help a lot of women get the care that they need and deserve.”

The October event consisted of an evening 5K race as well as “family fun glow mile” to “light up the runway” and support the McKenzie Women’s Health and Wellness Fund. Participants also enjoyed awards, a swag bag and t-shirt, refreshments, and a fun event for a great cause. Miller Race Management provided timing for the 5K. To learn more about McKenzie Health System, visit www.McKenzieHealth.org.

