Sandusky’s Lighted Farm Implement Parade this Saturday

There will be plenty do and see this weekend in Sandusky as the 30th Annual Lighted Farm Implement Parade tops the list of a weekend full of activities.

Country Christmas Weekend List of Events

December 1st – December 16th

Letters to Santa. Santa has asked us to help him by collecting letters in our “North Pole” Mailbox. We will then forward the letter to the North Pole for a response from him or elves. Santa elves will be able to write one return letter per classroom as well as write to children who include a self-addressed stamped envelope.

Mailbox is located at 26 W. Speaker Street, Sandusky

December 1st-December 17th

Business Decoration Contest. All businesses will be pictured on the Chamber page. All likes and shares on original post equals 1 vote. Business with most votes will be given a trophy.

BUTTONS: Will be available at City Hall.

Friday, December 1st

Food Trucks by Court House Lawn

Soup Supper at Sandusky First United Methodist Church, 68 Lexington Street, on Friday, December 1 from 4:00 to 6:30 pm. Homemade soups, bread and desserts will be served. Cost is $5.00 for adults, $3.00 for children, and under 5 years eat free.

Gazebo opens, enjoy Christmas music and walk thru luminary walk, 5:00 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony, Court House Lawn, 7:00 p.m.

Luminary Bags may be purchased for $1.00 in memory or in honor of a loved one. Stop in at City Hall prior to the event to get yours.

Saturday, December 2nd

Photos with Santa at The Rustic Farm, Kristie Baer Photography, 208 N. Elk St., $35 print & copyrights, Kids Crafts 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cardio for a Cause, Taylor Hutchinson Fitness, $10 donation, 10:00 a.m.

Visit Santa, Tri-County Equipment, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Craft & Vendor Show, Sandusky Elementary School. 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. $1 entry fee, SHS Band sponsored

Open Skate, Colleen J. Howe Arena, $5 admission, $2 skate rental, 1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Kids Crafts, various locations around town 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

9 South Elk (multiple stations)

Storage of America, 545 W. Sanilac Rd.

Stonegate, 70 W. Argyle St.

Elk Street Brewery, 3 S. Elk St.

Parade Line Up & Hospitality Room, Sandusky High School, 4:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Parade Judging, 6:00 p.m.

Hot Cocoa & Popcorn at Farm Bureau Insurance-Macanna Briolat Agency, 279 S. Elk St., 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Hot Cocoa at The Well, 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Food & Hot Beverages available at the Fire Department, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Hot Cocoa, Custer Masonic Lodge #393, S. Elk St., no charge, 6:00 p.m.

Lighted Implement Parade, 7:00 p.m.

Contact City Hall for parade registration and handicap parking passes

Sunday, December 3rd

Open Skate, Colleen J. Howe Arena, $5 admission, $2 skate rental, 1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.