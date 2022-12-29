2022 Year in Review

Well, here we are, “Another year over, and a new one just begun”.

I’m sure that many of us are hoping for a better year in 2023, but then again, we most likely hope for that every year.

In our newspaper world, the year goes by rather quickly, as it isn’t day by day, but week by week, 52 weeks of newspapers, on average 12-16 pages to fill per week, and most weeks, they fill up quickly.

Looking back on 2022, we watched as the things that we hoped would turn back to “normal” quickly, didn’t. Small and large communities suffered from the results from covid, and it may not ever be “normal” again. But, it was so sweet to have the kids back in school, the masks gone, and have businesses trying to regroup and grow. Regardless, the Tribune Recorder Leader has another year of newspapers gone to rest, and another year to look forward to.

Some of the headlines from 2022 were:

January 5, 2022 – George Lasecki was honored with a Thank you plaque for all of the volunteerism he has done. The Sanilac County Historical Society (SCHS) has been offered the historic Bark Shanty/Aitkin House (BS/A House) in Port Sanilac. Retired K-9 Deputy “Baki” passed away on January 1, 2022.

January 12, 2022 – Mark the Barber’s Polar Run/Walk for Life was held on Sunday, January 9. Local Author, Sherry A. Burton wins Big with Her Orphan Train Book Series. Extreme cold was to sweep the Thumb. Fitness Classes from McKenzie Health System was offering healthy options for starting New Year on the right foot.

January 19, 2022 – The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the graduation of Corrections Deputies Cody and Kyle Abrego from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer Training Academy on January 7, 2022. On January 15, two men were rescued from Saginaw Bay, after being trapped by open water a half mile offshore, while ice fishing.

January 16, 2022 – Harvesting Wood the Old Fashioned Way. Jackie Salowitz saw firsthand Amish harvesting logs out of a woods in the Deckerville area. Although it was snowing, people from all over the state traveled to Kingston to support the Kingston RC Club and their first RC Race, an indoor carpet off-road race. The Sandusky Lions Club is leading an effort to create an outdoor musical park at Sandusky’s Diamond Trail to honor the late Mr. Robert “Bob” Stasiuk.

February 2, 2022 – The Wellness Village business opened recently in what was known in Deckerville as the Deckerville Dental Clinic (west of the stoplight, at 2382 Black River Street). To say that owner Melissa VanSickle has brought new life into the building and the Village of Deckerville is an understatement. Marlette Schools announced their Snowcoming representatives – senior court, Chyler Chisholm, Lucie Petrizot, Ethan Marshall, Gracie Bell, Travis McClelland, Janice Vasanthakumar, Jeremiah Miller, Abby Klinesmith, Grant Roberson and Emma Woods. Underclassmen – Madelyn Lefler, Nathan Abbott, Lily Lemanski, Triston King, Turlough Bennett and Emmy Crane. McKenzie was promoting Heart Health and Screenings. February 9, 2022 – The Goodtimers hosted its annual Winner Dinner at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Sandusky this past Saturday. The event was well attended with 300+ people. Louise Blasius was honored for 45 years at McKenzie Health System. Deckerville Schools announced their Winterfest representatives – senior court was Samantha Dumire, Cassidy Franzel, Makayla Murphy, Allyson Nutzmann, Carson Benjey, Ethan Bowerman,Kurt Howard and Nick Ramey. Underclassmen were Rebecca Moeller, Brooke Barker, Sophia Sanford, Colin Beck, Jimmy Howard and Naythan Gough.

February 16, 2022 – Nick Ramey and Cassidy Franzel were crowned Deckerville’s Winterfest King and Queen. Abigail Klinesmith and Jeremiah Miller were crowned Marlette’s King and Queen.Sandusky announced its Sweetheart candidates – Michelle Cahoon, Amelia Hoag, Jordyn Franzle, Abigail Trepkowski, Liam King, Andrew Goheen, Dayton Mogielski and Christian Long. CPS Schools announced its Winter Homecoming Court – seniors Ethan Poirer, Jordan Bell, Gavin Kelly, Easton Caldwell, Sophia Bobbio, Jennaka Porter, Ryleigh Smith and Clara Milarch. Underclassmen – Tyler Hoist, Sophia Krajewski, Braedin Swoffer, Penelope Bearer, Randal Harter and Macy Milarch. Dave Blaine “Forest Parker” has been entertaining in the area.

February 23, 2022 – Area Veterans were honored at the Legion hockey game. Andrew Goheen and Abigail Trepkowski were crowned Sandusky’s Sweetheart King and Queen. Easton Caldwell and Clara Milarch were crowned CPS Homecoming King and Queen. McKenzie achieved Outstanding Patient Safety Score in a national survey.The Marlette Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed “Strickly Delightful”.

March 2, 2022 – Peck Schools announced their valedictorian, Kevin Bower and salutatorian, Brenna Kosal. The Lady Redskins were basketball district champions. Greg Alexander announced his candidacy for State Representative in Michigan’s new 98th House District. Lions Sam Barnett, Brett Lester, David Faber and Garry Biniecki were honored for their years of community service.

March 9, 2022 – Manus Bennett bested five wrestlers to take home the title of MHSAA Division 4, 140 pound state champion wrestler.VFW Post 8872 donated a POW/MIA and American flag to CPS Schools.

March 16, 2022 – Stephen Barker, son of Tom and Diane Barker, placed fifth in the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championship Meet. The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department announced the promotions of Lt. Ryan McConnachie, Lt. Nichole Keinath and Sgt. James Anderson. A long 28-year career is coming to a close for retiring Jail Administrator, Lieutenant John Moody. Marlette’s Marisa Anderson has signed with Spring Arbor to play soccer. Marlette’s Collin Miller committed to play basketball at University of Michigan – Dearborn.

March 23, 2022 – Warriors Hope, a non-profit dedicated to providing support to Veterans, is holding a Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner at the Mi-Dahs Well Hall in Deckerville on April 9. Sandusky Arts Council announced that the 2022 season of the Lawn Chair Music Series will begin June 24, with a six week line-up. Michael Lewis was selected as Carsonville-Port Sanilac Schools 2022 “Friend of Youth”. The second graders at Deckerville Community School were given a challenge to perform 100 Random Acts of Kindness and they succeeded. Sanilac Pharmacy, a long-time member of the community, will soon be under new ownership of Ehardt’s Pharmacy.

March 30, 2022 – Long time fixture of the Marlette community and school sports team photographer, John Scott, was being replaced if Superintendent Matthew Karaffa goes through with his current plan. Three students from Marlette Jr/Sr High School in Marlette were named local winners in the 53rd annual America & Me Essay Contest, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance -Lauren Pasek, first; Cameron King, second; Avery Lefler, third. Bill Dixon was honored for his 10 years of service with the Lions. Daniel Sharrard, Nathan Robar, Myles Parker and Travis Fullers did well at the Delta College Competition. Deckerville Community Hospital has added 15 Hillrom™ Centrella® Smart+ beds to provide 24/7 monitoring of two critically important vital signs – respiratory and heart rates. Joe O’Mara, Republican of Sanilac Township, announced his campaign for State Representative in the new 98th House District. Marlette business students returned to compete at the 2022 State Leadership Competition (SLC), doing well.

April 6, 2022 – The Deckerville School Board of Education selected Doug Regentin recently as “Friend of Youth”. Thanks to a large grant from the City of Port Huron and several corporate sponsors, all Port Huron Museum sites were free to visit for one year, beginning April 1st. IT Systems were disrupted at McKenzie Health System.

April 13, 2022 – Lots and lots of kids participated in the Easter Egg Hunt at the Diamond Trail. The First Presbyterian Church presented Autumnwood with a new keyboard.

April 20, 2022 – Jim Marshall has been selected as Marlette’s 2022 Friend of the Youth. At its March annual conference, the state’s athletic directors’ association – the MIAAA – presented a Dedicated Service Award to Sandusky Community School’s Athletic Director Al DeMott, recognizing his 30 years of service as an athletic director. The Sandusky Board held a vote to retire the Redskin as the mascot for Sandusky Schools. The Deckerville League of Women held its Easter Egg Scramble. Brown City Schools announced their valedictorian, Joseph Gingell and salutatorian, Kendra Webster.Fundraising efforts by the Sandusky Lions Club continue for the Bob Stasiuk Musical Park at Diamond Trail in Sandusky.

April 27, 2022 – Sandusky Schools announced its valedictorians Cara Blashill, Michelle Cahoon, Jacob Hopfensperger and Jenna Steeb and salutatorian, Jordyn Franzel. Dylan Dankenbring was on the team at Ferris State University placing first in the National Society of Professional Surveyors Student Competition.

May 4, 2022 – Marlettte announced its Senior Scholars – Payton Brooks, Luke Schuitman, Gretchen Steinhoff, Emily Martinez, Jeremiah Canfield, Tristan Creighton, Amber Davis, Khailey House and Trinity Tobey. The Sanilac County Museum is going to blessed with a Pullman Car.The Sandusky Elementary Student Council had a coin drive to raise money for the Sanilac County Imagination Library. The students at Sandusky Elementary School raised $3,003.28!

May 11, 2022 – Deckerville Schools announced their valedictorian, Breanna Pashak, and salutatorian, Karly Kappen. Carsonville-Port Sanilac Schools announced their Senior Scholars – Brooklyn Hart, Clara Milarch, Trenton Mitchell, Ethan Poirier, Jennaka Porter and Anthony Rizzo. The Masonic Custer Lodge #393 F&AM donated $5,000 – a sponsorship for the Pagoda Bells in the Musical Park at the Diamond Trail. The Marlette Chamber of Commerce welcomed Shear Beauty Hair Salon.

May 18, 2022 – The little league teams, high school teams, family, and coaches assembled at Maple Valley and started their parade to Doerr Field to kick off the 2022 Spring/Summer Baseball, Softball and T-Ball seasons. Scott Cameron reached a mileston at Eastern Michigan Bank, being a teller for 15 years. Eastern Michigan Bank, Deckerville, held an Open House so area residents could check out the remodel that was done at the bank.The Port Sanilac Lions Club partnered with CPS Elementary School in a new reading initiative. Each week, Club members visit the first-grade classrooms, where students have the opportunity to read aloud, one-on-one, to a Lions Club member.

May 25, 2022 – Sandusky Community Schools is proud to announce Erin Carlson as this year’s Teacher of the Year. The SAVE Council and 132 ladies celebrated the 20th Annual Flamingo Fling, raising $59,249.70 to help support Eva’s Place.The Sanilac Intermediate School District Parent Advisory Committee recently recognized individuals throughout Sanilac County’s education system who have gone above and beyond in making a difference in the lives of special education students -Debbie Rickman, Brown City; Eric Hartsell, Carsonville Port Sanilac; Stephanie Davis, Croswell-Lexington; Carlen Rye and Mariah Barnes, Marlette; Shelly Blatt, Peck; Holly Clapsaddle, Sandusky; and Nicole Espinoza, Sanilac ISD.

June 1, 2022 – Memorial Day Services were held throughout the county. “Cooking with Mrs. Carlson” was held. A Motorcycle and Vehicle Run will support Vietnam Vets on June 5. The Sanilac Intermediate School District congratulated Logan Stover and Miranda Vutci on completing Sanilac ISD Special Education programming.

June 8, 2022 – Deckerville fourth grade teacher, Nancy Kritzman-Pozsgay, is retiring from Deckerville Schools after 22 years. Sheriff Paul Rich announced Corrections Deputies Veronica Bartley and Brooke Smith recently completed a local corrections officer training academy held at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. The Deckerville Historical Museum hosted a field trip for the Deckerville Elementary School 2nd and 3rd graders on May 26-27.

June 15, 2022 – The McKenzie Health System Auxiliary held its 16th Annual Golf Scramble this past Thursday at Woodland Hills G.C. in Sandusky, with 36 teams signed on for the event. The Marlette Masonic Lodge presented Marlette senior, Collin Miller, with a $500 scholarship. The City of Croswell received $1 million in Community Project Funding for Drinking Water Quality Improvements.

June 22, 2022 – Sandusky is gearing up for the Thumb Festival.The Tribune Recorder Leader did a story on fifth generation farmer, David Schultz. The Sanilac County Police Chiefs Association (SCPCA) recently received a donation of halligan bars, thanks to a grant from the Sefton Leggett Legacy Fund through the Sanilac County Community Foundation. Marlette Park & Pool Summer Splash was going to be held. The 2022 MRH 40 Mile Walk Challenge fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society Research fund raised over $3,000.

June 29, 2022 – A very successful Thumb Festival was held this past weekend in Sandusky. The Sandusky School Board met with standing room only as a large contingent of the community showed up to grill the school board on the decision to retire the Redskins mascot. The Deckerville League of Women donated $4,000 to the Deckerville Community Center for building maintenance and upgrades.

July 6, 2022 – Emma Loughren, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Deckerville, will turn 100 years on July 10.The McKenzie Auxiliary Golf Scramble, which took place on Thursday, June 9, raised over $30,000 in proceeds for the McKenzie Health System Auxiliary, a new event record.

July 13, 2022 – The Marlette community lost a legend last week with the passing of Roy “Bubba” Armstrong. A swingset for Diamond Trail was donated by Mother Gosse proceeds. The weather was perfect for Snover Days festivities. The Deckerville Lions Club donated a new picnic table to Bear Lake Camp.

Minden City had a beautiful weekend for its annual Homecoming, with fun-filled events for everyone. The annual Port Huron to Mackinac race was held. A Human Trafficking Sting Operation netted three arrests in Huron County. Russ Kraft held his annual car show at the Kraft Service Center, in Marlette.

July 27, 2022 – It was another hole in one for the McKenzie Health System Auxiliary thanks to the successful 16th Annual McKenzie Auxiliary Golf Scramble in June, the Auxiliary was able to donate more than $30,000 to purchase new gastroenterology equipment. Kris Kosal, a Deckerville senior, has been very successful showing cattle, participating in many shows through the years. The Marlette Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Thumb Bank & Trust to Marlette.

August 3, 2022 -Dr. Jim Turbok, 89, a resident of Deckerville since 1957, is this year’s parade marshal at Deckerville’s Goodtimes in Deckerville. Marlette put a spin on its usual weekly farmer’s market last Friday, holding a kid’s fun day for all area residents to come out and enjoy. The Deckerville School Board approved the hiring of Cole Romzek for the position of Athletic Director. Over 50 spectators turned out for the inaugural race held by Thumb RC in Sandusky.

August 10, 2022 – A hit and run suspect was still at large.Investigators determined that a crash was intentional and the suspect’s vehicle was recovered, though the suspected driver, Shawn Woodruff, was still at large. The Goodtimers had a successful “Goodtimes in Deckerville” event this past weekend. The SAVE Council and Eva’s Place received a $9,305 grant check from Doterra Healing Hands Foundation. Marion Lodge #392 and the Michigan Masonic Charitable Foundation presented a $1,000 donation to Eva’s Place. The 74th Annual AuSable River Canoe Marathon was held in Grayling on Saturday, July 30, at 9:00 p.m., with a finish line in Oscoda, 120 miles away. There is a local tie to the race, as Brian Kartanys and his wife, Dana, of Deckerville, are part of a “chase team” for racers Brandon Gerardy and Stephen Leppard. Greg Alexander won the Republican 98th District State Representative primary.

August 17, 2022 – The annual Sanilac County 4-H Fair was held. The 17th annual Hog Town Run was held in Brown City. Right to Life of Sanilac County announced the winners of its 19th Annual Precious Baby Contest: first place Hayes Haupt; second place Theo Rink IV; third place winner Hoyt Wade; fourth place winner Layne Genoff.

August 24, 2022 – Sherry A. Burton was in Marlette and presented the History of the Orphan Trains. The outdoor instruments are setup and ready to be used at the Diamond Trail Park in Sandusky.Winners of the Sanilac Drug Task Force bike raffle was Alicia Etter and Evan Kaczanowski.

August 31, 2022 – Thumb Bank and Exchange Bank announced a merger. Argyle celebrated its 150th anniversary. Three ladies retired from the Sanilac Intermediate School District – Karolyn McIntee, Kim Alvirez and Beckie Cox.

September 7, 2022 – Storms ripped throughout the area last week and casued extensive power outages and damage in Marlette. Ball Equipment has opened a new location in Birch Run. The Sandusky Lions Club held the drawing for their annual raffle, with Mike Sines placing first, Rick Tank, second and Jerald Bechtel, third. The Sanilac Area Violence Elimination Council held the Annual Polynesian Putt Moonlight Golf Scramble on Friday, August 26, at Woodland Hills Golf Course.

September 14, 2022 – The McGregor United Methodist Church will be celebrating 100 years. Brian Tweddle, DO was recently elected by the Medical Staff as the new Medical Director of Deckerville Community Hospital. The Bob Stasiuk Musical Ribbon Cutting was held. This year’s Best of Show at the Sandusky Cruise was Aaron Kilbourn and his 1965 Chevy Nova II.

September 21, 2022 – CPS Schools announced its Senior Homecoming Court – Julia Welsh, Nikoluas Lewis, Layla Blythe-Davis, Tristan Pritchett, Brendan Porter, Kylee Castro, Julia Caskey and Daniel Rosenberg. Underclassmen – Miah Ganley, Zac Gageby, Madalyn Rickett, Eli Price, Brooke Stadler and Quintin Pinfield-Wells. Marlette Schools announced its Homecoming Court – seniors, Manus Bennett, Elizabeth Gierman, Devin Turland, Holly Hartwell, Josh Parson, Josie Hinojosa, Jack Macha, Rylee Steven, Brandon Anderson and Ava Wilkinson. Underclassmen – Trey Lester, Alexandra Findlay, Carter Miller, Alexis Clapsaddle, Logan Malloy and Olivia Findlay. An Antique Plow Day was held. Rachel’s Finishing Touches opened its doors at 28 E. Sanilac, Sandusky. Family Fun Day was held in Marlette.

September 28, 2022 – Jack Macha and Rylee Stevens were crowned Marlette Homecoming King and Queen. Julia Welsh and Nikolaus Lewis were crowned CPS Homecoming Queen and King. Sandusky School announced its Senior Homecoming Court – Brenden Long, Brookelynn Jansen, Kyle Donagrandi, Kaimryn Cowley, Allsyen Jansen, Barry Lester, Lilah Feehan and Kory Lambson. Underclassmen – Cameron Black, Gabriella Beatty, Bryce Reinke, Laura Feehand, Carter Krause and Alexis Gough. Deckerville Schools announced their Senior Homecoming Court – Maddy Garza, Rachel Vogel, Leah Trigger, Aleyah Keinath, Kendall Dumaw, Brady Sharbowski, Connor Palmer and Kris Kosal. Underclassmen – Libby Tank, Mathew Bowlin, Aubree Moeller, Corbin Sharbowski, Maryanne Sanford and Michael Pink. Jocularity, a new coffee shop, opened in Marlette in August. A grand opening celebration was planned for Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8 at the coffee shop in Marlette. Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon was in Sanilac County visiting area businesses.

October 5, 2022 – Brenden Long and Lilah Feehan were crowned Sandusky’s Homecoming King and Queen. Bill Sarkella (retiring softball coach) was acknowledged for his 25 years of service at CPS Schools. The McKenzie Health System Foundation held its annual Autumn Benefit. Following the 17th annual Hog Town – a major fundraising event sponsored by Hog Town Inc. of Melvin, Michigan- members of Hog Town Inc. presented United Hospice Service (UHS) of Marlette Regional Hospital with a donation of $8,000!

October 12, 2022 – Connor Palmer and Leah Trigger were crowned Deckerville Homecoming King and Queen. Sandusky National Honor Society inducted 13 new members. Tubbs Brothers presented a $10,000 Signature Sponsor match check for the September Digital Campaign and Autumn Benefit. Port Sanilac VFW Post 8872 presented a US flag to CPS High School.

October 19, 2022 – The Tribune celebrated its 19th year. Sanilac CMH, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raised $300 as part of their Wellness program.

October 26, 2022 -The Knights of Columbus Council 4693 has made the single largest donation in their history. The group recently gifted $10,000 to Sanilac County Right to Life to help in the fight to defeat Michigan ballot proposal 3 in the November midterm elections.Four write-in candidates will vie for a full term seat on the Deckerville School Board when voters head to the polls on November 8th. There is also one write-in candidate that is seeking the partial seat that ends in December 2026. The Sandusky Board of Education spent a relatively small amount time on school related business, while public comments occupied most of the two and a half hour long meeting. The second annual Harvest Hop was held at the Diamond Trail. Kerry Regentin, RN BSN has started work at the Sanilac Medical Care Facility as their new administrator.

November 2, 2022 – Students at Marlette High School had plans to stage a walkout in protest of new changes to requirements for Marlette teachers this past Friday, but were only allowed a 10-minute sit-in at the school. Area Sandusky students participated in a blood drive.

November 9, 2022 – The contentious topic of the Sandusky mascot is slated to finally be put to bed at the next School Board meeting on November 21. The Fall DEA sponsored Drug Take Back held with local law enforcement on October 29th resulted in 189.1 pounds of pills being turned in by the residents of Sanilac County. The Deckerville Lions Club recently installed an eye glasses drop box at the Municipal Building.Marlette First Church, as it will be known in the future, has voted to leave the United Methodist denomination through a disaffiliation agreement with the Michigan Conference, The United Methodist Church.

November 16, 2022 – Veterans Day events were held throughout the county and area schools. Sandusky has a new postmaster, Bronze Wadsworth. Shaw, Franzel & Kursinsky, PLLC (SFK, PLLC) and Dreyer & Dreyer CPAs, LLC will be combining services effective January 1, 2023. Port Sanilac Post 8872 Coloring Contest winners were Mason Fisher, Marleigh Blaine, Brandon McConnachie and Mila Deruso. Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy winners were Makayla Rice, Isabella Smith-Corso, Eliza Thompson and Alina Richmond.

November 23, 2022 – Michigan State University Extension and local agriculture extension agents hosted Thumb Ag Day on Wednesday, December 14th at Ubly Heights Golf and Country Club. Organizers involved with the Sandusky Save the Mascot group planned to hold a town hall style meeting Sunday, November 27. Local hunters proudly showed off their trophy bucks at local buck poles.

November 30, 2022 – The Sandusky mascot is now the Wolves, thanks in part to a 4-3 vote at the school board meeting. Undersheriff Tim Torp announced his retirement. Gary Bennett has been approved as the new full-time maintenance/housekeeping director at CPS Schools.

December 7, 2022 – The 29th Annual Lighted Farm Implement Parade weeekend was December 2 – 3. Kicking off was the tree lighting and kids choir at the Gazebo on Thursday night. The parade was Saturday night starting at the Sandusky High School, traveling in to downtown and to the east side of town. There was also the annual craft show, Santa at Tri County Equipment and later at Candy Cane Lane, and free movies on Saturday at the Firebird Theater.

McKenzie welcomes Doctor Helda Souresho, Board-certified family physician Helda Souresho, MD has joined McKenzie Health System, and will care for patients alongside Dr. Mark English and the McKenzie Family Healthcare staff. She will begin seeing patients of all ages on January 6, 2023, and appointment scheduling is available now.

December 14, 2022 – In Deckerville was Dickens of a Christmas which included Santa and his reindeer, pictures with the Grinch, Reindeer Games where the kids got Santa Bucks to redeem at the Community Center, the Angel walk, make and takes at the library, hot cocoa at the Bible Church, and lots more.

Kiwanis donated $500 to SHS and $500 to SES for their Giving Closet. The giving closet helps students in need. These funds will help with Christmas. Kiwanis also gave $500 to the SES student council. Those funds will go towards activities at the school.

December 21, 2022 – The Sandusky band held their annual Christmas Concert Monday night at Sandusky High. The audience heard performances by the sixth, seventh and eighth and high school bands as well as solo performances by Abbey Thorp, Amelia Huysentruyt and Jonathan Wentzel.

As part of Mark the Barber’s Polar Run/Walk for Life on January 8, Mark will be holding a progressive auction – in which Mark will have his complete moustache or part of it (to the corner of his mouth) shaved off by the highest bidder.

The Tribune Recorder Leader held our annual elementary school Christmas coloring contest and three fourth graders were chosen as the top three pictures from each school.

The Sandusky Lions Club held their annual Toys for Kids drive and supplied toys for 91 children. Sandusky high School Student Council held with the toy drive.

Third graders at Deckerville Elementary school received handmade quilts by Sarah Ellis.

McKenzie Providers Receive Patient-Centered Medical Home Designation from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Have a Safe and Happy New Year!