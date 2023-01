Carsonville Port Sanilac’s Winter Homecoming Game is scheduled for Friday, January 6, against Bay City All Saints. The Winter Homecoming ceremony will take place at half time of the boy’s varsity game. The dance is scheduled for the next evening. CPS Senior Winter Homecoming Court – front (l-r): Chloe DeLong, Kelsey Lapensee, Macy Milarch and Tarah Barrett. Back (l-r): David Wolschleger, Logan Henderson, Allen Hoist and Evan Grigg.

CPS Underclassmen Winter Homecoming Court – (l-r): Juniors Lance Theut and Ava LaRue; Sophomores Lucas Childers and Taylor DeLeon; and Freshmen Blaine Abbott and Addyson Ganley.