Blasius Retires after 46 Years with McKenzie

Sanilac County, Mich. – McKenzie Health System (MHS) would like to congratulate Louise Blasius on her retirement from the organization after 46 years of employment. Louise enjoyed a storied career of service, which included a comprehensive range of human services, grant writing and funding, and commitment to members of every generation. She most recently served as Director of Human Services for McKenzie Health System and is also well-known for helping organize the Senior Citizens Fair in Sanilac County and having a presence on various committees throughout the county.

“Louise was an outstanding member of our team and a wonderful community member, who is dedicated to so many nonprofits, causes and individuals. We were fortunate and extremely grateful for her impressive 46 years of service,” said Steve Barnett, McKenzie Health System President and CEO. “We wish Louise the absolute best in her retirement.”

Her impressive body of work over the past four-and-a-half plus decades includes implementing the McKenzie Family Planning Program, a Title X funded project, in 1978; it earned a Program Recognition Award by the Michigan Department of Community Health nearly two decades later based on advocacy, impact and innovation. Blasius received a Certificate of Special Tribute by Michigan Governor James Blanchard for serving those in need with distributions of food and clothing, the Anthony V. DeVito II Memorial Award for outstanding service in geriatrics education, and both the Award of Merit and the Award of Distinction from the Michigan Association of School Boards. She also started the Thumb Area Geriatric Clinic in Sanilac and Huron counties and was featured as a “Blue Water Trading Card” by the “Times Herald” in Port Huron and honored as “Blue Water Woman of Distinction” by the Blue Water Girl Scouts for being “a great role model for young women.”

Her extensive community involvement includes serving as president of Sanilac County Building Ties, as a member of the Sanilac County Community Foundation, president of the Carsonville-Port Sanilac School District Board of Education and the Sanilac Intermediate School District Board of Education, past president of the Sandusky Lions Club, member of the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Posse and the Michigan Trail Riders Association, member of the Sanilac County Parks Board, and a member of the Sanilac County Planning Board. When she is not working or volunteering, Louise loves spending time with family, especially horseback riding, kayaking and family trips.