Annual McKenzie Auxiliary Golf Scramble Teed Up for June 8

Sanilac County, MI – Teeing up another year of fun and community support, the McKenzie Health System Auxiliary will host its 17th Annual Golf Scramble on Thursday, June 8, at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Sandusky. The proceeds of this year’s event will be used to purchase needed equipment. All proceeds from each year’s Golf Scramble and other fundraising efforts are donated to McKenzie Health System.

Four-person teams will enjoy 18 holes of golf and other festivities, including the chance to win $20,000 in cash and other great prizes sponsored by the McKenzie Auxiliary! Also back this year is the exciting launch to the event—the 6th annual golf ball drop sponsored by Bender Builders, with a $1,000 raffle prize for the person whose ball drops in or is closest to the hole. All community members are welcome and encouraged to participate in the ball drop and the post-scramble dinner. This year’s event will also again include “Golfapalooza” sponsored by Kohler Propane.

“The Golf Scramble is the highlight of the year for Auxiliary members, and we are looking forward to another great event,” shares Kelsey Loding, McKenzie Auxiliary Co-President. “Seeing community members come together for a day of golf and fun and helping us reach our goals of providing exceptional care for the community is worth every minute spent planning. We truly appreciate every golfer, sponsor, and volunteer who join us each year for a day of competition and celebration, and we can’t wait to see what fun the 17th annual scramble brings!”

Team registrations and sponsorships are available through May 27. Check-in for the scramble is at 9:00 a.m. with the golf ball drop taking place at 9:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Woodland Hills Golf Course is located at 320 N. Gates Road. Registration fee includes dinner after the scramble. Food will be available throughout the event for a donation.

For more information or to register for the 17th Annual McKenzie Golf Scramble, please contact Emma Navarro at 810-705-6969 or Nina Barnett at 810-648-6127 .

